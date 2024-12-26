Justin Langer likens debutant Sam Konstas to Virender Sehwag
Former Australian cricketer Justin Langer has praised the confidence and aggressive style of teenage debutant Sam Konstas. He compared Konstas to former Indian opener Virender Sehwag, who was known for his audacious approach in Test cricket. The 19-year-old Konstas scored a brilliant 60 runs off just 65 balls on the opening day of the fourth Test against India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.
Konstas's debut performance evokes awe
During his commentary on Star Sports, Langer couldn't help but admire Konstas's debut performance. He said the debutant reminded him of Sehwag's unforgettable 195-run innings at MCG in 2003. "Before the game, Sam Konstas was very confident, had been speaking a lot," Langer said. " He has backed it up with his actions, has been incredible to watch."
Konstas's aggressive approach benefits Khawaja
Konstas's aggressive batting not only rattled the Indian bowlers but also helped his opening partner, Usman Khawaja. Langer noted that Konstas's approach appeared to take some of the pressure off Khawaja, who had been out of form in the series. "We also see that the way Konstas has played on debut, he has freed up Usman Khawaja," Langer said during his commentary stint.
Konstas's confidence extends beyond batting
Konstas's audacity wasn't limited to his batting. A mid-pitch collision with Virat Kohli resulted in a verbal spat, further emphasizing his fearless nature. Although he missed a few against Bumrah's first over, Konstas soon found his groove and started scoring runs aggressively. His inventive shots included a reverse lap-scoop off Bumrah followed by a six over mid-on, and another reverse scoop boundary wide of third man.