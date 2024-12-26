Summarize Simplifying... In short Debutant Sam Konstas's aggressive batting style during a recent match reminded commentator Justin Langer of Virender Sehwag's memorable 195-run innings in 2003.

Konstas's bold approach not only unsettled the Indian bowlers but also eased pressure on his teammate, Usman Khawaja.

His audacious play, including a mid-pitch spat with Virat Kohli and inventive shots, highlighted his fearless nature on the field.

Sam Konstas scored 60 runs off 65 balls (Image source: X/@ICC)

Justin Langer likens debutant Sam Konstas to Virender Sehwag

By Gaurav Tripathi 12:34 pm Dec 26, 202412:34 pm

What's the story Former Australian cricketer Justin Langer has praised the confidence and aggressive style of teenage debutant Sam Konstas. He compared Konstas to former Indian opener Virender Sehwag, who was known for his audacious approach in Test cricket. The 19-year-old Konstas scored a brilliant 60 runs off just 65 balls on the opening day of the fourth Test against India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Debut impact

Konstas's debut performance evokes awe

During his commentary on Star Sports, Langer couldn't help but admire Konstas's debut performance. He said the debutant reminded him of Sehwag's unforgettable 195-run innings at MCG in 2003. "Before the game, Sam Konstas was very confident, had been speaking a lot," Langer said. " He has backed it up with his actions, has been incredible to watch."

Strategic advantage

Konstas's aggressive approach benefits Khawaja

Konstas's aggressive batting not only rattled the Indian bowlers but also helped his opening partner, Usman Khawaja. Langer noted that Konstas's approach appeared to take some of the pressure off Khawaja, who had been out of form in the series. "We also see that the way Konstas has played on debut, he has freed up Usman Khawaja," Langer said during his commentary stint.

Bold debut

Konstas's confidence extends beyond batting

Konstas's audacity wasn't limited to his batting. A mid-pitch collision with Virat Kohli resulted in a verbal spat, further emphasizing his fearless nature. Although he missed a few against Bumrah's first over, Konstas soon found his groove and started scoring runs aggressively. His inventive shots included a reverse lap-scoop off Bumrah followed by a six over mid-on, and another reverse scoop boundary wide of third man.