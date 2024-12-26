Summarize Simplifying... In short In the ongoing MCG Test, Australia's top four, including debutant Sam Konstas and Usman Khawaja, shone with impressive knocks, pushing the team past the 200-run mark.

MCG Test: Bumrah restricts damage as Australia's top four shine

12:40 pm Dec 26, 2024

What's the story Australia's top-order batters were among the runs on the opening day of the fourth Border-Gavaskar series 2024-25 Test, which is a Boxing Day affair, against India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Each of their top-four batters breached the 50-run mark as the hosts were 311/6 at stumps on Day 1. Notably, Jasprit Bumrah restricted the damage by taking two vital wickets in the final session. Here is the day report.

Innings

Australia dominated the first two sessions

Debutant Sam Konstas made a big impact with his 60-run knock as he and Usman Khawaja (57) added 89 runs before Ravindra Jadeja trapped the former. Marnus Labuschagne, who made 72, then added 65 runs with Khawaja before being involved in an 83-run stand with Steve Smith. Their combined brilliance meant the Aussies crossed the 200-run mark with eight wickets in hand. Labuschagne was dismissed by Washington Sundar's slower delivery.

Series update

Two vital wickets from Bumrah

After Labuschagne's ouster, India's bowling attack maintained the pressure as Bumrah sent Travis Head back for 0. He also dismissed Mitchell Marsh (4) cheaply as the hosts went from 237/2 to 246/5. Smith, however, found another potent partner in Alex Carey (31) as the duo added 53 runs before the latter perished. The former returned unbeaten on 68 alongside skipper Pat Cummins (8*). Notably, the ongoing Test is a vital affair with the series being levelled at 1-1.

Konstas

Second-youngest half-centurion for Australia

Konstas made a stunning debut as he scored a brisk 60 runs off just 65 balls. He executed bold strokes such as a reverse lap-scoop off Bumrah, a shot rarely seen in Test cricket. At 19 years and 85 days, Konstas became the second-youngest to score a Test fifty for Australia. Earlier in the match, Konstas became the fourth-youngest Australian to play Test cricket. Konstas has now raced to 778 First-Class runs, averaging 42-plus, as per ESPNcricinfo.

Khawaja

Khawaja's half-century boosts Australia's morale

Khawaja made 57 off 121 balls as he smoked six boundaries. This was an important knock as the southpaw's previous scores in this series read 21, 8, 13, 9*, 8 & 4. He has now raced to 5,571 runs at 44.56. He has slammed 15 hundreds and 27 fifties. The southpaw has tallied 664 runs across 13 Tests against India, averaging just 30.18 (50s: 4, 100: 1).

Labuschange

Second fifty of the series for Labuschagne

Labuschagne smoked seven fours en route to his 145-ball 72. This was his second fifty of the series as he has raced to 154 runs in BGT 2024-25 at 25.67. With his latest knock, Labuschagne has raced to 4,268 runs from 54 Tests at 47.95. He now owns 11 tons and 14 fifties. Versus India, Labuschagne has amassed 929 runs at 40.39 (100: 1, 50s: 5).

WTC

4,000 WTC runs for Labuschagne

Labuschagne became the second batter after England's Joe Root (5,543) to score 4000 runs in the ICC World Test Championship history. The Aussie batter reached the landmark by crossing the 14-run mark. He has now raced to 4,058 runs from 49 games at 50.09. His tally includes 11 tons and 21 fifties. Only Root (18) has struck more hundreds in WTC history.

Bowlers

How did the Indian bowlers fare?

Bumrah was the pick of the Indian bowlers on Day 1, claiming 3/75 across 21 overs. While Mohammed Siraj (0/69) bowled 15 wicket-less overs, Nitish Kumar Reddy conceded 10 runs without taking a wicket in his five overs. Spinners Jadeja (1/54) and Sundar (1/37) dismissed one batter apiece. Akash Deep, who claimed the last wicket of the day, returned with 1/59 across 19 overs.