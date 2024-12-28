Summarize Simplifying... In short In the first T20I, New Zealand bounced back from a shaky start to set a challenging total, thanks to a 105-run partnership between Mitchell and Bracewell.

Despite a strong start from Sri Lanka's openers, Nissanka and Mendis, the team crumbled under pressure, falling short of the target.

New Zealand's bowlers, led by Duffy, played a crucial role in securing the thrilling victory, giving them a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

New Zealand won by eight runs (Image Source: X/@ICC)

New Zealand pip Sri Lanka in 1st T20I: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 04:38 pm Dec 28, 202404:38 pm

What's the story New Zealand snatched a thrilling victory over Sri Lanka in the first T20I at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui. Despite Pathum Nissanka's brilliant show, the Black Caps clinched an eight-run win. The home side posted a challenging target of 172/8 after being asked to bat first by Sri Lanka. Daryl Mitchell and Michael Bracewell were key to this comeback, contributing significantly to the total.

Key contributors

Mitchell and Bracewell steer New Zealand's innings

New Zealand's innings started shakily as the team was reeling at 65/5 in less than 10 overs. However, a vital partnership between Mitchell and Bracewell changed the game. The duo added 105 runs for the sixth wicket, bringing their team back on track. Mitchell scored a brisk 62 off 42 balls while Bracewell remained unbeaten on 59 off just 33 deliveries. Their efforts set a competitive total for Sri Lanka to chase.

Chase commences

Sri Lanka's chase begin with a strong start

Sri Lanka began their chase on a strong note, scoring 56 runs in the powerplay without losing a wicket. The opening pair of Nissanka and Kusal Mendis added 121 runs for the first wicket in 13.3 overs. However, their batting line-up crumbled with 52 runs still needed from 39 balls. Jacob Duffy gave New Zealand their first breakthrough by dismissing Mendis for a well-made 46 off just 36 deliveries.

Nissanka's innings

Nissanka's valiant effort falls short

Despite losing his opening partner, Nissanka kept anchoring Sri Lanka's innings. He scored a quick-fire half-century off 34 balls and carried on till the penultimate over. However, his efforts weren't enough to take his team home. Nissanka was dismissed after scoring 90 off 60 deliveries by Matt Henry. With 20 runs needed from the last 10 balls, Sri Lanka couldn't keep their cool under pressure.

Bowling performance

New Zealand's bowling help them win

Duffy was the most successful bowler for New Zealand, taking three wickets. Henry and Zakary Foulkes also chipped in with two wickets each. Their efforts helped contain Sri Lanka and clinch a thrilling win for the Black Caps. The win gives New Zealand a 1-0 lead in the three-match series against Sri Lanka, setting up an exciting contest for the remaining matches.

Mitchell

Mitchell completes 50 T20I sixes, registers 8th half-century

Mitchell's knock had four fours and two sixes. He struck at 147.62. In 68 T20Is (64 innings), the experienced campaigner owns 1,358 runs at 26.62. This was his 8th T20I fifty. As per ESPNcricinfo, Mitchell also got to 50 T20I sixes. He is now the 10th New Zealand player to smoke 50-plus sixes. Versus Sri Lanka, Mitchell has 197 runs from 8 matches at 32.83 (50s: 2). Meanwhile, Mitchell registered his 24th T20 fifty. He owns 4,667 runs at 31.32.

Information

16th T20 fifty for Bracewell

Bracewell's 33-ball 59 had four fours and four sixes. He struck at 178.79. He has raced to 2,738 runs from in T20s 147 matches (127 innings) at 28.22. He registered his 16th fifty (100s: 1). This was his 2nd fifty for the Kiwis.

Nissanka

Nissanka slams his 14th T20I fifty

Nissanka's 90 was laced with 7 fours and three sixes. He consumed 60 balls (SR: 150). In 60 matches, Nissanka owns 1,683 runs at 30.05. This was his 14th fifty and also his career-best score. As per ESPNcricinfo, in 7 matches against New Zealand, he owns 195 runs at 27.85 (50s: 2). In 19 away matches (home of opposition), Nissanka has 554 runs at 29.15 (50s: 3).

Information

Mendis gets past 4,500 T20 runs

Mendis chipped in with 46 runs. He hit six fours and a six. He now owns 1,888 runs in T20Is at 25.86. Meanwhile, Mendis surpassed 4,500 runs in T20 cricket. He has 4,543 runs at 30.28.

Bowling

Hasaranga and Theekshana do well for SL

Wanindu Hasaranga managed 2/33 from his 4 overs. The Sri Lankan spin maestro has raced to 289 T20 scalps from 201 matches at 16.65. 127 of his scalps have come for SL in T20Is from 77 matches at 15.37. Maheesh Theekshana claimed 2/29 from his 4 overs. He now owns 58 T20I scalps from 58 matches at 25.10. This was his best performance against New Zealand.