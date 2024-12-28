Summarize Simplifying... In short Prabhsimran Singh delivered a stunning performance in the VHT 2025, scoring an impressive 150* against Mumbai, his maiden 50-plus score in the campaign.

This feat, which included 14 fours and 10 sixes, marks his third century in List A cricket, bringing his total to 1,251 runs.

Punjab batter Prabhsimran Singh smashed a whirlwind unbeaten 150 against Mumbai

Prabhsimran Singh floors Mumbai with 150*-run knock in VHT: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 04:08 pm Dec 28, 202404:08 pm

What's the story Punjab batter Prabhsimran Singh smashed a whirlwind unbeaten 150 against Mumbai in round 4 of the 2024/25 Vijay Hazare Trophy on Saturday. Mumbai scored 248/10 in 48.5 overs as Arshdeep Singh took a fifer. In response, Punjab openers Prabhsimran and Abhishek Sharma added 150 runs for the opening wicket. Prabhsimran enjoyed his stay at the crease and helped Punjab win by 8 wickets.

A solid knock on offer

This was a stupendous knock from Prabhsimran as he and Abhishek set the tone for a successful chase. They added 150 runs in the 22nd over. Punjab were 173/2 at one stage before Ramandeep Singh (22*) joined Prabhsimran and aced the chase.

Campaign

An average of 105.5 in VHT 2024/25

Prabhsimran hammered his maiden 50-plus score in the ongoing VHT campaign. He started by scoring 35* against Arunachal Pradesh before bagging a duck against Nagaland. In the previous clash against Karnataka, he scored 26 runs. And now versus Mumbai, he dazzled with 150*, hitting 14 fours and 10 sixes. He struck at 148.51. He owns 211 runs in VHT 2024/25 at 105.5.

3rd century in List A cricket

As per ESPNcricinfo, Prabhsimran's 150* takes him to a tally of 1,251 runs in List A cricket. This was his 3rd century in the 50-over format. He also owns 5 fifties. His average reads over 35.