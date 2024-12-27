MCG Test: India's Jasprit Bumrah sets records with four wickets
Jasprit Bumrah was the pick of India's bowlers in the first innings of the ongoing 4th Test against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Bumrah took four wickets as Australia were bowled out for 474 after lunch on Day 2. The right-arm seamer, who continues his dominance at the 'G', conceded 99 runs in 28.4 overs. Meanwhile, Ravindra Jadeja scalped three wickets.
Bumrah shines in first innings
Despite Sam Konstas's impactful 60-run knock, which included audacious strokes off Bumrah's bowling, the latter made a turnaround. Bumrah first dismissed Usman Khawaja, who had completed his half-century. He then sent back Travis Head for a duck. Mitchell Marsh (4) was Bumrah's final victim on Day 1. He finally dismissed Nathan Lyon the next morning to wrap up Australia's innings.
Bumrah races past Ishant Sharma
Bumrah unlocked a momentous achievement after dismissing Marsh. He overtook Ishant Sharma in terms of international wickets. Bumrah now owns 436 international scalps compared to 434 of Ishant. The former is only behind Kapil Dev (687), Zaheer Khan (597), Javagal Srinath (551), and Mohammed Shami (448) among Indian pacers. Bumrah has featured in 203 international matches for Team India.
Most Test wickets for India at MCG
Bumrah is now India's highest wicket-taker at the MCG in Test cricket. He surpassed Anil Kumble, who took 15 scalps in this regard. The former now owns 19 wickets from three Tests at this iconic venue with an incredible average of 15.52. His tally includes a fifer. Bumrah's figures in Boxing Day Tests at the MCG: 6/33, 3/53, 4/56, 2/54, and 4/99.