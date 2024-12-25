Summarize Simplifying... In short In the latest ICC rankings, Bumrah tops the Test Bowling list, matching Ashwin's record, with Rabada and Hazlewood trailing.

In the Batting Rankings, Head and Smith climb up in Tests, while Klaasen and Ayub make significant leaps in ODIs.

Meanwhile, Omarzai and Hasan make impressive strides in the ODI and T20I Bowling Rankings respectively.

Bumrah equalled this record of Ashwin (Image Source: icccricket.com)

Bumrah equals Ashwin's record in ICC Test Rankings for Bowlers

By Rajdeep Saha 02:28 pm Dec 25, 202402:28 pm

What's the story India's fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has equaled a national record in the International Cricket Council (ICC) Men's Test Bowling Rankings. Bumrah's current rating of 904 points equals the highest ever achieved by an Indian player, a record which was previously held solely by spinner Ravichandran Ashwin. The achievement comes after Bumrah's exceptional performance in Brisbane where he gained 14 rating points following his match haul of 9/94.

Top spot

Bumrah leads ICC Test Bowling Rankings

Bumrah's brilliant show in Brisbane has ensured that he stays at the top of the ICC Men's Test Bowling Rankings. He is followed by South Africa's Kagiso Rabada and Australia's Josh Hazlewood at the second and third spots respectively. Rabada has 856 rating points and Hazlewood owns 852 points. Ashwin, who retired post the Brisbane Test, is placed on 5th. Notably, Ashwin had achieved the same feat in December 2016, which was a historic moment in Indian cricket.

Batting rankings

Head and Smith rise in ICC Test Rankings for Batters

In the ICC Men's Test Batting Rankings, Travis Head jumped to the fourth spot with 825 points after his brilliant 152-run knock at the Gabba. His teammate Steve Smith also returned to the top 10 after scoring a century in the third Test. Smith has 725 rating points. Meanwhile, India's KL Rahul jumped 10 spots to 40th due to his gritty performance in India's first innings. The likes of Rishabh Pant, Marnus Labuschagne, Usman Khawaja and Shubman Gill suffered dips.

ODI rankings

Klaasen and Ayub shine in ICC ODI Batting Rankings

In the ICC Men's ODI Batting Rankings, South Africa's Heinrich Klaasen jumped from 13th to fifth with 743 points after his three back-to-back half-centuries against Pakistan. Pakistan's Saim Ayub also made a huge jump, rising from 70th to joint-23rd after scoring two centuries in the same series. Their performances have certainly made a huge difference to their rankings.

Ranking progress

Omarzai and Hasan make strides

Afghanistan's Azmatullah Omarzai jumped 43 places to 58th in the ICC ODI Bowling Rankings after claiming six wickets against Zimbabwe. He also jumped five places to third in the all-rounders category. In the T20I Bowling Rankings, Bangladesh's Mahedi Hasan jumped 13 places to 10th spot while West Indies's Roston Chase jumped 11 places to 13th spot, after their stellar performances in recent series.