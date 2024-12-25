Summarize Simplifying... In short Rashid Khan will miss the Boxing Day Test, with teenage spinner Allah Ghazanfar stepping in as his replacement.

Ghazanfar, who recently played a key role in Afghanistan's ODI series win over Zimbabwe, is expected to shine in the Test squad.

The Boxing Day affair will start on December 26 (Image source: X/@ICC)

Rashid Khan to miss Boxing Day Test, Ghazanfar named replacement

02:48 pm Dec 25, 2024

What's the story Afghanistan's cricket team has announced a change in its squad for the upcoming first Test against Zimbabwe. The Boxing Day affair will start on December 26 at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo. Star all-rounder Rashid Khan won't be playing due to personal commitments for a charity event. His absence comes as a huge setback for the team, given his immense contribution in all formats of the game.

Squad update

Ghazanfar steps in as Khan's replacement

In Khan's absence, Afghanistan has named teenage spinner Allah Ghazanfar as his replacement for the first Test. Ghazanfar has been in red-hot form lately, having played a key role in Afghanistan's 2-0 ODI series win over Zimbabwe. His brilliant bowling figures of 5/33 in the third ODI played a major role in Afghanistan's eight-wicket win. Meanwhile, Khan can return for the second and final Test of the series.

Rising star

Ghazanfar's inclusion: A significant opportunity

Ghazanfar's meteoric rise in cricket has been impressive. His inclusion in the Test squad is viewed as a big opportunity for him to showcase his talent on a bigger stage. Despite Khan's absence, Afghanistan continues to be a strong contender under the captaincy of Hashmatullah Shahidi. The team is confident about taking on Zimbabwe, who are gearing up for their first-ever Boxing Day Test in 28 years.

Match anticipation

Zimbabwe gears up for historic series

Zimbabwe, under Craig Ervine, is also preparing for the match. Apart from key players like Sikandar Raza and Sean Williams, promising debutants like Ben Curran and Tadiwanashe Marumani will also be in action. The upcoming series will be a historic one for Zimbabwe as they are set to host their first-ever Boxing Day Test in nearly three decades.

Information

Here is Afghanistan's updated squad for 1st Test

Afghanistan Squad: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmat Shah (vc), Ikram Alikhail (wk), Afsar Zazai (wk), Riaz Hassan, Sediqullah Atal, Abdul Malik, Baheer Shah Mahboob, Ismat Alam, Azmatullah Omarzai, Zahir Khan, Zia Ur Rehman Akbar, Zahir Shehzad, Allah Ghazanfar, Yamin Ahmadzai, Bashir Ahmad Afghan, Naveed Zadran, and Fareed Ahmad Malik.