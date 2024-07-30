Rashid Khan averages an incredible 18.25 with the ball in T20s (Image source: X/@rashidkhan_19)

Rashid Khan becomes second player with 600 T20 wickets: Stats

By Parth Dhall 03:09 pm Jul 30, 202403:09 pm

What's the story Afghanistan bowler Rashid Khan has entered the record books after taking his 600th wicket in T20 cricket. Rashid touched the 600-wicket mark during the 2024 The Hundred men's competition game between his side Trent Rockets and Manchester Originals. Rashid, who finished with two scalps, has become the second player with 600+ wickets in the shortest overall format. Here are the key stats.

Most T20 wickets for a spinner

As mentioned, Rashid has become only the second player to take 600 wickets in T20 cricket. He is only behind West Indies seamer Dwayne Bravo, who owns 630 wickets as of now. It is worth noting that only two other bowlers have taken 500 or more wickets in T20 cricket - Sunil Narine (557) and Imran Tahir (502).

Rashid takes two wickets against Manchester Originals

Rashid took two wickets for Trent Rockets against Manchester Originals in the 2024 The Hundred men's competition match. The star leg-spinner conceded just 24 runs in 20 balls, including 10 dots. The Rockets claimed a one-run win after defending 145.

Rashid averages 18.25 with the ball

Rashid, who made his debut in 2015, has snapped up 600 wickets from 441 T20 matches so far. His bowling average of 18.25 is the best for any player with 400+ wickets in the format. Rashid, who owns an incredible economy rate of 6.47, has 14 four-fers and 4 fifers. The wrist-spinner's astute line and length in white-ball cricket perturbs the batters.

Over 150 wickets in T20Is

As many as 152 of Rashid's T20 wickets have come in internationals (for Afghanistan and ICC). No other Afghan bowler has over 100 T20I wickets. Rashid's bowling average of 14.13 is th best for any bowler with more than 100 wickets.

His exploits in Indian Premier League

Like any other tournament, Rashid emerged as a wicket-taker in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He has clipped 149 wickets in 121 matches, averaging 21.82. He played an invaluable role for newcomers Gujarat Titans as they lifted the IPL 2022 title (took 19 wickets at 22.15). Rashid was a part of Sunrisers Hyderabad (2017-2021) before joining GT.

A potent batter down the order

In the last few years, Rashid has also made waves as a potent pinch-hitter down the order. His strike-rate of 146.10 in the format speaks volumes about his batting propensity. Rashid has also scored four T20 fifties.

Can Rashid touch 1,000-wicket mark?

Rashid is one of the most fearsome bowlers in the world of T20 cricket. His googlies are a class apart. The 25-year-old has dominance like no other in both franchise cricket and the international arena. With age on his side, Rashid could end up as the greatest ever to have graced the format. He can certainly touch the 1,000-wicket mark in T20 cricket.