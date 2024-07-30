In short Simplifying... In short India and Sri Lanka are set to face off in an ODI series, with India leading the head-to-head record 99-57.

The R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, known to favor bowlers, will host the matches.

Key players to watch include Virat Kohli, who needs 152 runs to reach 14,000 ODI runs, and Pathum Nissanka, who has scored three tons in six ODIs this year.

India vs Sri Lanka, ODIs: Stats preview and records

By Gaurav Tripathi 02:59 pm Jul 30, 202402:59 pm

What's the story India are gearing up to meet hosts Sri Lanka in a three-match ODI series, starting on August 2. All three games will be played at the R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The Men in Blue, who clinched the T20I leg of the tour, will welcome back their prominent names to the squad. Here we look at the stats preview of the series.

Stadium stats

Stadium stats and pitch report

The surface at the R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo will favor bowlers, especially the slower ones. Batting can be a bit challenging on this surface. Players will need to spend some time before having their eyes set. As per Cricbuzz, teams batting first have won 88 of the 164 ODIs played here (65 losses). 231 is the average first innings score here.

H2H

Here is the head-to-head record

India have firmly dominated Sri Lanka in terms of head-to-head record in ODIs (99-57). One of their duels ended in a tie. Their last meeting in the format saw India thrash SL 3-0 in the home series last year. On Lankan soil, the two Asian nations last met way back in 2021. The Men in Blue clinched that series by 2-1.

Record

India's stats on SL soil

On SL soil, India have 32 wins and 28 defeats against the home team in the ODI format (NR: 6). India's record in this regard is even more formidable since 2010 as they have won 15 of the 20 away ODIs against the Lankan side. The remaining five games went in SL's favor.

India's stats

Here are India's key performers

Virat Kohli has hammered five ODI tons in the island nation as he averages 48.95 here. Two of Rohit Sharma's three double-tons in ODIs have come against SL. He averages 45.46 against the team. With 49 scalps in 30 games, Kuldeep Yadav was the leading wicket-taker in ODIs last year (ER: 4.61). Mohammed Siraj narrowly trailed him with 44 scalps (ER: 5.28).

SL's stats

A look at SL's key performers

Pathum Nissanka has hammered three tons in the six ODIs he has played this year. The tally includes a double-hundred. Charith Asalanka (71.60) and Kusal Mendis (43.75) have also been boasting high averages in ODIs this year. Wanindu Hasaranga has scalped 45 wickets in 20 ODIs since 2023 (ER: 5.15). Maheesh Theekshana has 42 scalps in this period (ER: 4.69).

Milestones

Here are the approaching milestones

Kohli needs 152 runs to become the third batter to complete 14,000 ODI runs. Mendis (3,859) is closing in on 4,000 runs in this format. Asalanka is just 82 runs away from completing 2,000 runs in the ODI format. KL Rahul (2,820) can get to 3,000 ODI runs. Dilshan Madushanka is nine scalps away from completing 50 ODI scalps.