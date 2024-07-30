In short Simplifying... In short Manu Bhaker, a 22-year-old Indian shooter, has made history by becoming the first Indian woman to win an Olympic medal in shooting at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

She also joins the ranks of only three Indians to have won multiple individual Olympic medals post-independence.

Her bronze in the women's 10m air pistol final marks India's sixth Olympic medal in shooting, further solidifying the country's standing in the sport.

Manu Bhaker clinched her second medal at the 2024 Paris Games (Image source: X/@TheKhelIndia)

India's Manu Bhaker clinches her second Olympic medal, scripts records

By Parth Dhall 01:55 pm Jul 30, 202401:55 pm

What's the story India secured its second medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics after shooters Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh prevailed in the 10m air pistol mixed team bronze medal match. Manu and Sarabjot won the coveted medal after beating the Korean duo of OH Ye Jin and LEE Wonho. With this, Manu has become India's first-ever athlete to win multiple medals at an Olympics post independence.

History

India's first-ever female shooter with an Olympic medal

Manu, on July 28, claimed India's first medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The 22-year-old finished third (bronze medal) in the women's 10m air pistol final. With a tally of 221.7 points, the Indian youngster claimed India's fifth medal in shooting and the 36th overall at the Olympic Games. Manu became India's first-ever female shooter with an Olympic medal.

Record

Manu joins Norman Pritchard

As mentioned, Manu is India's first-ever athlete to win multiple medals at an Olympics post independence. Norman Pritchard was the first Indian to do so, in 1900, when India first participated at the Olympic Games. The country was under the British rule back then. Pritchard, who won two medals (both silver), represented Great Britain, as per the historical records section.

Information

Third Indian with multiple individual medals

Manu has become only the third Indian to win multiple individual medals at the Olympics (post independence). She joins wrestler Sushil Kumar (gold in Beijing 2008 and silver in London 2012) and shuttler PV Sindhu (silver in Rio 2016 and bronze in Tokyo 2020).

Medal

India's sixth Olympic medal in shooting

Bhaker and Sarabjot have now claimed the sixth Olympic medal for India in shooting. However, Manu remains the only woman to claim an Olympic medal in shooting. Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore (silver medal at 2004 Athens), Abhinav Bindra (gold medal at 2008 Beijing), Vijay Kumar (silver medal at 2012 London), and Gagan Narang (bronze medal at 2024 Paris) are India's other medalists in the sport.