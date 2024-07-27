In short Simplifying... In short NASA astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS) hosted their own mini-Olympics, complete with a mock torch relay and unique space events like throwing a makeshift discus and sprinting down corridors.

The games concluded with a heartfelt message to Earth's Olympians, acknowledging the difficulty of competing under gravity.

By Akash Pandey 01:09 pm Jul 27, 2024

What's the story The 2024 Summer Olympics, hosted in Paris and other French locations, has sparked enthusiasm beyond Earth's atmosphere. Six NASA astronauts including Jeanette Epps, Mike Barratt, Sunita Williams, Tracy Caldwell Dyson, and Butch Wilmore aboard the International Space Station (ISS) celebrated the global event by organizing their own mini-Olympics. The astronauts' jovial activities have been documented in a new two-minute video released by NASA.

The action begins with astronauts Epps and Wilmore passing a mock Olympic torch in the station's Cupola, where Earth is visible in the background. The torch was also passed through Barratt, Williams, and Dyson before once again reaching Wilmore. Following the relay, the astronauts prepared for their unique space events.

Competing in unique space Olympics events

The astronauts prepared for their activities. Epps and Williams, for instance, shake out their arms, while Wilmore stretches his upper body and then hydrates by sipping a floating water globule. The orbital games began with Barratt throwing a makeshift discus and Wilmore shot-putting a ball of duct tape. Gymnastics were performed by Williams and Dominick, while Epps sprinted down an ISS corridor. Dyson demonstrated powerlifting by raising a bar that Wilmore and Barratt were clutching off the "ground."

Games in the outer space

Heartfelt message to Earth's Olympians

Despite the playful nature of their games, the astronauts concluded their activities with a sincere message to athletes participating in the 23rd Olympics on Earth. "Over the past few days on the International Space Station, we've had an absolute blast pretending to be Olympic athletes," Dominick said in the video. He added, "We can't imagine how hard this must be, to be such a world-class athlete doing your sports under actual gravity."

ISS crew members extend stay due to Starliner issues

In addition to the six NASA astronauts, the ISS is currently home to Russian cosmonauts Nikolai Chub, Alexander Grebenken, and Oleg Kononenko. Most crew members are serving the standard six-month ISS mission. However, Williams and Wilmore arrived aboard Boeing's new Starliner capsule on June 6 for a planned weeklong stay. Their time in orbit has been extended multiple times due to investigations into thruster issues and helium leaks with the spacecraft.