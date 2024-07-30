In short Simplifying... In short Indian shooters Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh clinched a bronze medal in the 10m air pistol mixed team event at the 2024 Paris Olympics, defeating the Korean team.

What's the story The Indian shooting contingent continues to shine at the ongoing 2024 Paris Olympics. On July 30, the shooting duo of Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh secured India a second medal. They won the bronze medal after prevailing in the 10m air pistol mixed team event. Manu bags her second medal at the Paris Games after winning one in the women's 10m air pistol final.

India beat Korea in the final

India's Manu and Sarabjot defeated the Korean duo of OH Ye Jin and LEE Wonho in the 10m air pistol mixed team event bronze medal match. India eventually won the final by a 16-10 margin. The Indian duo was 10-4 ahead and and later made it 14-6. It was in the 13th series that India shot 19.6 and claimed the medal.

Shots of Manu and Sarabjot

Manu's shots in the bronze medal match: 10.2, 10.7, 10.4, 10.7, 10.5, 10.0, 10.6, 8.3, 10.0, 10.5, 9.6, 10.6, and 9.4. Sarabjot's shots: 8.6, 10.5, 10,4, 10.0, 9.6, 10.2, 9.4, 10.2, 10.5, 10.3, 9.7, 10.2, and 10.2.

India's first-ever female shooter with an Olympic medal

Manu, on July 28, claimed India's first medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The 22-year-old finished third (bronze medal) in the women's 10m air pistol final. With a tally of 221.7 points, the Indian youngster claimed India's fifth medal in shooting and the 36th overall at the Olympic Games. Manu became India's first-ever female shooter with an Olympic medal.

Manu enters record books

It is worth noting that Manu has become the first-ever athlete with multiple medals at an Olympics in Independent India. India first participated in the Olympic Games in 1900, with a lone athlete Norman Pritchard, who won two medals (both silver).