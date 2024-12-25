Summarize Simplifying... In short Cricketer Mandhana has made history by becoming the first woman to score 16 50+ runs in international cricket in a single year.

She also holds the record for most international runs in a year, with a total of 1,655 runs across Women's Tests, ODIs, and T20Is.

Her recent achievements include six consecutive 50-plus scores and nearing 4,000 WODI runs, solidifying her as a powerhouse in women's cricket. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Smriti Mandhana scored 53 versus WI Women (Image Source: X/@BCCIWomen)

Mandhana scripts history with six successive 50-plus scores (international cricket)

By Gaurav Tripathi 02:43 pm Dec 25, 202402:43 pm

What's the story Star opener of India's women's cricket team, Smriti Mandhana has rewrote the record books. Her 53 against West Indies in the second WODI was her sixth successive 50-plus score in international cricket. The batter's half-century was complemented by Harleen Deol's impressive ton and a collective effort from the bowlers, leading India to a decisive 115-run victory over West Indies on Tuesday. Here are further details.

Stellar year

Mandhana's record-breaking performance in 2024

Mandhana's form this year has been phenomenal, with four centuries and three half-centuries in WODIs, eight half-centuries in WT20Is, and a ton in Test against South Africa. With these feats, she became the first woman cricketer to score 16 50+ scores in international cricket in a single calendar year. The 28-year-old now also holds the record for most international runs in a calendar year. Mandhana has acculumated 1,655 runs across Women's Tests, ODIs and T20Is.

Unprecedented feats

Mandhana's historic achievements in women's cricket

Mandhana has also made history by becoming the first player to score seven 50+ scores in a year thrice, having done so in 2018 and 2022. She had scored 1,291 runs in 2018 and was just behind with 1,290 runs the next year. The southpaw also now holds records for most WODI tons, most runs in international cricket (all formats), and most T20I runs by a woman cricketer in a calendar year.

Information

6 consecutive scores of 50-plus

As mentioned, Mandhana now owns six successive 50-plus scores in international cricket. On December 11, she struck 105 runs versus Australia Women in the 3rd WODI. Thereafter, she amassed 54, 62, and 77 in the WT20I series against WI. She has recorded scores worth 91 and 53 in the ongoing WODI series.

Career

4,000 WODI runs loading for Mandhana

Mandhana struck seven fours and two sixes en route to her 47-ball 53 in the second WODI. As per ESPNcricinfo, she has raced to 3,956 WODI runs from 93 matches at 45.47. She has slammed 29 fifties in addition to nine tons. In eight matches versus WI, Mandhana has 503 runs at 71.85(100s: 2, 50s: 3). Mandhana, who bossed the WT20I series versus WI, has 3,761 runs in the format for India.