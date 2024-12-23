Summarize Simplifying... In short Sri Lanka's ODI squad for the upcoming series against New Zealand sees the return of Wanindu Hasaranga and the inclusion of new faces like Nuwanidu Fernando and Eshan Malinga.

Notable omissions include Dushan Hemantha and Kusal Perera.

Notable omissions include Dushan Hemantha and Kusal Perera.

The team, led by Charith Asalanka, is a mix of experienced players and fresh talent, aiming for a strong performance against the Kiwis.

Hasaranga missed the series against Afghanistan

Wanindu Hasaranga returns for Sri Lanka's ODI series against NZ

By Parth Dhall 07:54 pm Dec 23, 2024

What's the story Star leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga is all set to return to the Sri Lankan squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against New Zealand, starting January 5 in Wellington. Hasaranga returns to the setup after he was ruled out of the Afghanistan series due to a hamstring injury. Charith Asalanka will lead the Lankans in the series. Here are further details.

Squad announcement

These players have been dropped

Dunith Wellalage, who was earlier omitted from the T20I squad, has made his place in the 50-over format. However, the likes of Dushan Hemantha, Kusal Perera, Sadeera Samarawickrama, and Dishan Madushanka have been dropped from the team. The Sri Lankan team has also brought a few new faces for the upcoming series.

Team changes

New additions to Sri Lanka's ODI squad

As mentioned, the Lankans have roped in quite a few fresh faces. These include batter Nuwanidu Fernando, who made his debut against India last year and has played five ODIs since. Senior fast bowler Lahiru Kumara is also making a comeback after last playing in March against Bangladesh. Eshan Malinga, an uncapped medium-pacer, has also been added to the Sri Lankan ODI squad. He will be hoping to make his international debut in the New Zealand series.

Information

Sri Lanka squad for New Zealand ODIs

Sri Lanka squad for NZ ODIs: Charith Asalanka (captain), Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Nishan Madushka, Kusal Mendis, Kamindu Mendis, Janith Liyanage, Nuwanidu Fernando, Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Chamidu Wickramasinghe, Asitha Fernando, Mohamed Shiraz, Lahiru Kumara, and Eshan Malinga.