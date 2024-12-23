Wanindu Hasaranga returns for Sri Lanka's ODI series against NZ
Star leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga is all set to return to the Sri Lankan squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against New Zealand, starting January 5 in Wellington. Hasaranga returns to the setup after he was ruled out of the Afghanistan series due to a hamstring injury. Charith Asalanka will lead the Lankans in the series. Here are further details.
These players have been dropped
Dunith Wellalage, who was earlier omitted from the T20I squad, has made his place in the 50-over format. However, the likes of Dushan Hemantha, Kusal Perera, Sadeera Samarawickrama, and Dishan Madushanka have been dropped from the team. The Sri Lankan team has also brought a few new faces for the upcoming series.
New additions to Sri Lanka's ODI squad
As mentioned, the Lankans have roped in quite a few fresh faces. These include batter Nuwanidu Fernando, who made his debut against India last year and has played five ODIs since. Senior fast bowler Lahiru Kumara is also making a comeback after last playing in March against Bangladesh. Eshan Malinga, an uncapped medium-pacer, has also been added to the Sri Lankan ODI squad. He will be hoping to make his international debut in the New Zealand series.
Sri Lanka squad for New Zealand ODIs
Sri Lanka squad for NZ ODIs: Charith Asalanka (captain), Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Nishan Madushka, Kusal Mendis, Kamindu Mendis, Janith Liyanage, Nuwanidu Fernando, Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Chamidu Wickramasinghe, Asitha Fernando, Mohamed Shiraz, Lahiru Kumara, and Eshan Malinga.