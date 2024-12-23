Summarize Simplifying... In short Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami has been ruled out of the remaining Border-Gavaskar Trophy matches due to a knee injury, according to the BCCI.

Despite his commendable domestic performance, his knee condition has led to uncertainty about his participation in future tournaments.

Indian team captain, Rohit Sharma, is keenly awaiting updates on Shami's fitness. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Shami has developed minor swelling in his left knee

Mohammed Shami ruled out of Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Details here

By Parth Dhall 07:13 pm Dec 23, 202407:13 pm

What's the story Indian pacer Mohammed Shami has been ruled out of the remaining two matches in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy owing to a knee injury. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed the news after queries regarding his fitness status. Shami's left knee has developed minor swelling owing to increased joint loading from his bowling workload, the BCCI's medical team said.

Statement

BCCI's official statement

The BCCI released a detailed statement on Shami's progress on December 23. "Based on the current medical assessment, the BCCI medical team has determined that his knee requires more time for controlled exposure to bowling loads. Consequently, he has not been deemed fit for consideration for the remaining two Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy," read the statement.

Medical evaluation

Medical assessment and future plans for Shami

The BCCI's medical team has ruled Shami out of the remaining two Australia Tests as his knee needs more time to recover. His participation in Bengal's first game of the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy on December 21 was also uncertain due to this injury. The BCCI confirmed his involvement in future tournaments would depend on his knee condition.

Career trajectory

Recent cricketing journey and injury details

Shami has been out of action since the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup final. He underwent a heel surgery in February this year. The BCCI stated he had fully recovered from the heel injury and was undergoing targeted strength and conditioning work at BCCI's Centre of Excellence. However, his left knee started showing signs of minor swelling due to increased joint-loading from his bowling workload.

Domestic record

Shami has been faring well in domestic cricket

Despite his knee issues, Shami has shown some commendable performances in the domestic season. He picked seven wickets in the Ranji Trophy and nine more in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. However, his persistent knee problems have prompted selectors to prioritize his health ahead of the upcoming international tournaments. This approach highlights a commitment to ensuring Shami's full recovery before reconsidering him for Team India.

Information

Rohit Sharma sought NCA update on Shami's fitness

Indian cricket team captain, Rohit Sharma, recently demanded an update from the NCA on Shami's fitness. With the Border-Gavaskar series underway, Sharma had been reluctant to field Shami until his condition is confirmed.