#ThisDayThatYear: Colts' Andrew Luck breaks single-season rookie passing yards record

What's the story On December 23, 2012, Andrew Luck shattered records and made NFL history. The rookie quarterback led the Indianapolis Colts to a 20-13 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, clinching a playoff spot. With this performance, Luck set a single-season rookie passing yards record, with 4,183 yards. Relive the game that solidified his place among the league's elite young stars.

Game recap

Colts secure playoff berth on the back of Luck's performance

Luck made history leading the Colts to a 20-13 victory over the Chiefs to secure a playoff spot. Luck broke Cam Newton's rookie single-season passing yards record with 4,183 yards and orchestrated his seventh fourth-quarter comeback. Despite Jamaal Charles' electrifying 226 rushing yards for Kansas City, Luck's late-game heroics sealed the win, solidifying his status as an exceptional talent for the franchise.

Season recap

Luck's 2012 stellar rookie season highlights

In 2012, Luck signed a $22M deal with the Colts, becoming their fourth starting quarterback in two seasons. His rookie year saw record-breaking moments, including a 433-yard game and 4,183 passing yards, surpassing Cam Newton's rookie record. Luck led the Colts to an 11-5 season. Notably, he orchestrated five game-winning drives, cementing his reputation as a clutch performer early in his career.

Season in numbers

Rookie's debut NFL season in numbers

Luck's 2012 rookie season was remarkable. Starting all 16 games, he threw for 4,374 yards with 23 touchdowns, achieving a 76.5 passer rating. Completing 54.1% of his 627 attempts, Luck averaged 273.4 passing yards per game. He showcased his mobility with five rushing touchdowns and led the Colts to an 11-5 record, revitalizing a team that had won just two games the previous season.