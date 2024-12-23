Summarize Simplifying... In short The top five NBA Christmas Day performances include Chamberlain's record 59 points in 1961, Doncic's 50-point game in 2023, Jokic's 41-point triple-double in 2022, James' triple-double in 2010, and Pippen's all-round performance in 1994.

Presenting top five NBA Christmas' best individual performances

By Pavan Thimmaiah 06:33 pm Dec 23, 202406:33 pm

What's the story NBA Christmas games are where players shine and memories are made. Over the years, some players have elevated their game to deliver jaw-dropping performances that define the holiday spirit of basketball. These moments remain etched in NBA history, from record-breaking feats to clutch displays. Let's look at the top five standout individual performances that turned Christmas Day into a stage for greatness.

#1

Wilt Chamberlain - Philadelphia Warriors vs NY Knicks (1961)

Chamberlain recorded the NBA Christmas' best individual performance in just his second year in the NBA. He managed this against the NY Knicks in 1961, scoring a record 59 points, in a close one-point 136-135 loss. Although Chamberlain's effort came in a loss, his impeccable Christmas Day performance is still unbroken till date.

#2

Luka Doncic - Dallas Mavericks vs Phoenix Suns (2023)

Mavericks' current NBA MVP candidate Doncic stands second on this list with his stellar 50-point performance against the Suns in 2023. Notably, this is the second-highest points ever scored by an individual during Christmas Day games. Meanwhile, Doncic finished the game with 15 assists, six rebounds, four steals, and three blocks capping off one of the best NBA Christmas Day performances.

#3

Nikola Jokic - Denver Nuggets vs Phoenix Suns (2022)

The current NBA MVP frontrunner stands third on this list courtesy of his 41-point performance. The three-time NBA MVP managed this feat against the Suns during the 2022 Christmas Day game. Overall, he ended the game with a triple-double: 41 points, 15 rebounds, and 15 assists. Now, it remains to be seen if Jokic will be able to improve his performance this year.

#4

Lebron James - Miami Heat vs Los Angeles Lakers (2010)

The NBA's current all-time leading scorer and all-time most minutes played leader, Lebron James stands fourth on this list. During the 2010 Christmas Day game, James managed a triple-double including 27 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists against the Los Angeles Lakers. James played for 38 minutes, sunk in six off his six free throws, and scored five out of six three-pointers.

#5

Scottie Pippen - Chicago Bulls vs NY Knicks (1994)

Bulls' Scottie Pippen's impressive performance against the Knicks during the 1994 Christmas Day game rounds out the top five best individual performances. Although Pippen did not manage a triple-double his all-round performance places him in fifth place on this list. Overall, the Bulls' small forward finished the game with 16 rebounds, five steals, and two blocks in their 107-104 Christmas Day win.