Uncapped Tanush Kotian to replace Ashwin in India's Test squad
Mumbai all-rounder Tanush Kotian is likely to join the Indian cricket team for the upcoming Boxing Day Test against Australia. The development comes after Ravichandran Ashwin's shock retirement following the third Test of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Although an official confirmation is awaited, Kotian has been asked to prepare for a Tuesday departure to Australia. The 26-year-old will be replacing Ashwin in the squad, joining spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar.
Kotian's impressive performance in Ranji Trophy
Kotian was phenomenal in the 2023/24 Ranji Trophy season, having taken 29 wickets in 10 matches at an average of 16.96. He also scored 502 runs with the bat, including five half-centuries and a ton. His incredible performance not only earned him the Player of the Tournament title but also helped Mumbai clinch their 42nd Ranji title.
Kotian's all-round exploits
Kotian, a potent off-spinner, has taken 101 wickets from 33 First-Class games at an average of 25.70. His tally includes three five-wicket hauls. He also has 1,525 runs with the bat and averages over 41. Kotian has two FC hundreds under his belt.
Ashwin has retired from international cricket
Earlier this month, Ashwin called time on his illustrious career that spanned over a decade. He became India's mainstay spinner across formats, especially in Test cricket, taking over from Harbhajan Singh. He played 106 Tests, 116 ODIs, and 65 T20Is, having accounted for 756 wickets, the second-most for India in international cricket. Ashwin finished as India's most successful off-spinner in Test cricket, with with 537 wickets. He also scored over 3,500 Test runs with the bat, including six tons.
What about Kuldeep Yadav?
It is worth noting that Kotian has earned a call-up ahead of senior wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav. Kuldeep, who has been India's standout spinner in Tests, is still recovering from groin injury. Even his ICC Champions Trophy participation remain uncertain. As per reports, Kuldeep has not resumed bowling after undergoing a surgery in Germany to treat his injury.