India's KL Rahul eyes historic feat in Boxing Day Tests
Star Indian wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul is on the verge of making history in the upcoming Boxing Day Test against Australia Down Under. While the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024/25 series has proved difficult for many Indian batters, Rahul has been a consistent performer. He is the second-highest run-scorer in this five-match series at the moment. Notably, Rahul has two tons in Boxing Day Tests.
Record-breaking Boxing Day Test performance
As mentioned, Rahul has a knack of faring well in Boxing Day Tests (matches starting December 26). He owns two hundreds in his last two such Tests. Rahul slammed a ton against South Africa in the 2021 Boxing Day Test against South Africa in Centurion (123). The Indian batter hammered another ton against the same opposition in the same Test in 2023.
Rahul's potential historic achievement
Rahul eyes history as he could become the first Indian with three successive tons in Boxing Day Tests. The possible feat will be determined in the 4th Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). With his last two centuries, Rahul has already joined elite Indian batters such as Sachin Tendulkar and Ajinkya Rahane who own two centuries each in Boxing Day Tests.
India's star batter in ongoing series
Notably, Rahul made his India debut in Australia on a Boxing Day Test at MCG in 2014, where he scored three and one. However, he bounced back in the following Test in Sydney with his maiden international ton. As India prepare for the fourth Test in Melbourne from December 26, all eyes will be on Rahul as he attempts to make history. He has scored 235 runs at 47.00 in the ongoing series.