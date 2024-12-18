Summarize Simplifying... In short Ravichandran Ashwin, a prominent figure in Test cricket, has been closing in on Anil Kumble's legacy, with both players sharing several common attributes and contributing significantly to India's cricket history.

Both Kumble and Ashwin took over 500 wickets each in Test cricket

How Ravichandran Ashwin closed in on Anil Kumble's legacy

By Parth Dhall 02:42 pm Dec 18, 202402:42 pm

What's the story The retirement of Ravichandran Ashwin, India's most successful off-spinner in international cricket, surprised the Indian fans on December 18. Ashwin brought an end to an illustrious career that spanned well over a decade. He truly ruled the roost and scaled new heights post the Harbhajan Singh-Anil Kumble era. Notably, Ashwin is only behind the legendary leg-spinner in terms of international wickets for India.

Ashwin, Kumble had common attributes

While Kumble and Ashwin thrived in different eras, they had several attributes in common. They both were astute characters on the field, constantly trying to play with the oppositions' minds. These characteristics resulted in over 1,700 wickets for India across formats (of Kumble and Ashwin combined). They took over 500 wickets each in the ultimate format alone, Test cricket.

Notable records of Ashwin in Test cricket

Ashwin holds the record for dismissing the most left-handed batters in Test cricket. Such was his impact that he claimed the player-of-the-series as many as 11 times in Test cricket, the joint-most for a player. Ashwin, who made his mark in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) era, became the first-ever bowler to grab at least 50 wickets in each of the three editions.

Most Test wickets at home

Earlier this year, Ashwin broke a long-standing record of Kumble in Test cricket. He became the highest wicket-taker in Tests in India. The veteran Indian leg-spinner finished with 350 Test scalps at home. Notably, Ashwin became only the fifth bowler to complete 350 Test wickets at home. Besides this landmark, Ashwin also completed 400 Test wickets in Asia.

Century with the bat

Both Kumble and Ashwin reached three figures with the bat in Test cricket. In fact, Ashwin has scored a century and taken a five-wicket haul in a Test as many as four times. He is only behind Ian Botham, who has attained this five times.

Both Kumble and Ashwin took 37 fifers each

Kumble had a longer international career than Ashwin. He played 401 internationals compared to 287 of the off-spinner. The former Indian leg-spinner tallied a staggering 953 international wickets, while Ashwin finished with 765 wickets. However, it is worth noting that both Kumble and Ashwin registered exactly 37 five-wicket hauls and eight 10-wicket match hauls across formats.

India's match winners in Tests

Both Kumble and Ashwin went on to become India's acclaimed match-winners in Test cricket. However, the latter contributed more to India's success with plenty of wickets. Ashwin took 374 Test wickets at an incredible average of 18.99 in winning cause. Besides, Kumble scalped 288 such wickets at a similar average (18.75). Notably, 31 of Ashwin's 37 Test fifers came in winning cause.