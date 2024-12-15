Summarize Simplifying... In short Nat Sciver-Brunt has set a new record for the fastest century in Women's Test cricket, previously held by Sri Lanka's Chamani Seneviratna.

Her 128-run performance, along with Maia Bouchier's century, has put England in a strong position against South Africa in the ongoing match.

Sciver-Brunt completed her century in just 96 balls (Image Source: X/@englandcricket)

Nat Sciver-Brunt smashes fastest century in Women's Test cricket

By Rajdeep Saha 09:15 pm Dec 15, 2024

What's the story England's Nat Sciver-Brunt has created history in Women's Test cricket by scoring the fastest hundred. The landmark was achieved in a match against South Africa at the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein. Sciver-Brunt completed her century in just 96 balls, becoming the first woman to score a Test hundred in under 100 balls. ENGW declared their innings at 395/9 before RSAW scored 17/0 at stumps on Day 1.

Record broken

Sciver-Brunt surpasses Seneviratna's 26-year-old record

The previous record for the fastest Women's Test century was held by Sri Lanka's Chamani Seneviratna, who scored a 106-ball century against Pakistan in 1998. With her stunning performance, Sciver-Brunt has now broken this 26-year-old record. India's Shafali Verma is currently third on the list with a 113-ball hundred against South Africa earlier this year.

Match impact

Sciver-Brunt and Maia Bouchier help England Women shine

Sciver-Brunt's record-breaking century has placed England in a commanding position in the ongoing Test match. She scored 128 runs off 145 balls, including 18 fours. Batting at No. 4, she also stitched a crucial 174-run partnership with Maia Bouchier, further solidifying England's position against South Africa. Bouchier too struck a century. The opener smashed 126 runs from 154 balls, hitting two sixes and 22 fours. For SA Women, Nonkululeko Mlaba claimed four scalps.