Suryakumar Yadav, popularly known as SKY, played a crucial role in stabilizing Mumbai's innings in the SMAT final, contributing a 52-run stand.

Despite a few low scores, he ended the season with 132 runs.

Despite a few low scores, he ended the season with 132 runs.

Suryakumar came at the crease when Mumbai were 47/2 (Image Source: X/@surya_14kumar)

Suryakumar Yadav shines for Mumbai in SMAT final: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 08:53 pm Dec 15, 202408:53 pm

What's the story India's T20I captain, Suryakumar Yadav, shone for Mumbai in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024/25 season finale on Sunday in Bengaluru. His 48-run knock versus Madhya Pradesh saw Mumbai chase down a target of 175 runs. Suryakumar, who joined Mumbai side midway in the tourney, had faltered in his last three innings before delivering the goods in the final. Here's more.

A pivotal knock on offer

Suryakumar came at the crease when Mumbai were 47/2 in the 5th over. He added a 52-run stand alongside Ajinkya Rahane for the third wicket to stabilize Mumbai's innings. He was dismissed in the 15th over with Mumbai being 129/5. Shivam Shukla dismissed the batter.

132 runs in SMAT this season

Suryakumar's knock was laced with four fours and three sixes. He consumed 35 balls. Before this, Suryakumar played his first match against Services and scored a special 70. Thereafter, he fell short, managing scores worth 4, 9 and 1 respectively. In five matches, he ended with 132 runs with the bat this season at 26.4.

SKY's T20 stats

As per ESPNcricinfo, SKY has raced to 7,875 runs in T20s at 34.69 from 280 innings (304 matches). He has struck at 152.29 with the help of 54 fifties and six tons. He has slammed 341 sixes in T20s.