Clarke has slammed the Australian selectors for dropping Nathan McSweeney

Michael Clarke criticizes Australian selectors for dropping Nathan McSweeney

What's the story Former Australian cricketer, Michael Clarke, has slammed the national team's decision to drop Nathan McSweeney from the last two Tests against India. Despite a poor start to his career with just 72 runs in his first three Test matches, Clarke feels that McSweeney deserved more chances at the top of the order in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. He expressed these concerns on the Beyond 23 Cricket podcast.

Selection scrutiny

Clarke questions logic behind McSweeney's omission

Clarke particularly slammed chief selector George Bailey for leaving out McSweeney, questioning the logic considering the poor form of a few senior players in the side. "Nathan McSweeney has been dropped. I can't believe that," Clarke said on the podcast. He added, "No matter who they picked in that opening position, they had to give them the series."

Future fears

Clarke highlights concerns about aging Australian batting line-up

Clarke also expressed concerns over the future of Australia's batting line-up, considering its aging roster. He noted that apart from McSweeney, everyone else is over 30 years old with some approaching their 40s. "What happens if Usman Khawaja retires in two Test matches? Does McSweeney then come back in, or does he go to the back of the queue?" Clarke questioned.

New entrant

Sam Konstas replaces McSweeney for upcoming tests

Sam Konstas, who impressed in recent tour matches against India A with a match-winning unbeaten 73 in the second unofficial Test, has been picked to replace McSweeney. The 19-year-old cricketer has a promising First-Class average of 42.23 and will make his debut in the fourth Test starting December 26 in Melbourne. Despite his criticism of the selection decision, Clarke wished Konstas well ahead of his potential debut at MCG.

Information

19-year-old Konstas has 2 FC tons

In 11 FC matches, 19-year-old Konstas has amassed 718 runs from 18 innings, as per ESPNcricinfo. In addition to two tons, he owns three fifties.