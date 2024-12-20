Summarize Simplifying... In short Afghanistan cricketer Fazalhaq Farooqi was fined and given a demerit point for showing dissent during a match, violating the ICC Code of Conduct.

Despite this, Afghanistan secured a historic win with Farooqi's impressive performance, taking 5 wickets in six overs, bringing his total to 50 ODI scalps.

The team's victory was marked by a 191-run partnership by openers Sediqullah Atal and Abdul Malik, leading to a 232-run win over Zimbabwe. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Afghanistan's fast bowler Fazalhaq Farooqi has been fined 15% of his match fee (Image Source: X/@ACBofficials)

Afghanistan pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi fined for showing dissent: Details here

By Rajdeep Saha 05:45 pm Dec 20, 202405:45 pm

What's the story Afghanistan's fast bowler Fazalhaq Farooqi has been fined 15% of his match fee for showing dissent at an umpire's decision. The incident occurred during the second ODI against Zimbabwe in Harare on Thursday. Farooqi showed his displeasure when his LBW appeal against Craig Ervine was turned down in the fifth over of Zimbabwe's innings. Farooqi bowled well in the match though as Afghanistan secured a mammoth victory to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Breach details

Farooqi's action breaches ICC Code of Conduct

Farooqi's gesture for a review, even though DRS wasn't available in the match, was considered a breach. This act violated Article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel. The article penalizes players for "showing dissent at an umpire's decision during an international match."

Penalty acceptance

Farooqi accepts penalty for code of conduct violation

Along with the fine, Farooqi has also been slapped with one demerit point on his disciplinary record. This is his first offense in a 24-month period. He admitted to the breach and accepted the punishment proposed by Match Referee Andy Pycroft. The penalty was handed by on-field umpires Chris Brown and Percival Sizara, third umpire Langton Rusere, and fourth umpire Iknow Chabi.

Match highlights

Afghanistan secure historic win despite Farooqi's penalty

Despite Farooqi's penalty, Afghanistan registered a historic win in the match. Openers Sediqullah Atal and Abdul Malik laid a solid base with a 191-run partnership, helping Afghanistan set a challenging total of 286/6. Chasing, Zimbabwe fell under pressure and were bundled out for a mere 54 runs. This comprehensive 232-run win was Afghanistan's biggest win in ODI cricket by runs.

Information

50 ODI scalps for Farooqi

Farooqi was sensational for the visitors. He took 2/15 from six overs (2 maidens). Farooqi has now raced to 50 ODI scalps for Afghanistan. He averages 31.78. He is now the 7th Afghan bowler with 50-plus ODI scalps.