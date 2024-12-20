Southampton on verge of signing Ivan Juric as new manager
Southampton are reportedly on the verge of appointing Ivan Juric as their new manager after sacking Russell Martin. The Croatian coach is expected to put pen to paper on an 18-month deal with the Premier League club. This comes after Martin was sacked following a humiliating 5-0 defeat against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League last Sunday. Here are the details.
Juric's previous stints and Southampton's expectations
Juric, 49, managed Italian outfit AS Roma in the past but was sacked in November after a short stint of only 12 matches. Before that, he managed fellow Italian outfit Torino for three seasons. He also managed Hellas Verona and Genoa. His potential appointment at Southampton would be his first managerial job outside Italy. The club is reportedly looking for a leader who can bring discipline and stability into the team after their recent heavy loss to Spurs.
Juric's contract and Southampton's previous considerations
Juric's proposed contract with Southampton reportedly has a summer break clause. Notably, he was once viewed as a potential successor to Ralph Hasenhuttl when Nathan Jones took charge in November 2022. However, Juric is unlikely to take his place before the upcoming match against Fulham this Sunday.
Southampton are bottom of the Premier League table
After 16 matchweeks, the Saints are placed bottom of the pile in the Premier League. They have claimed just the one win in addition to two draws. Notably, the side has faced 13 defeats. Southampton have scored only 11 goals and conceded 36. Their goal difference is -25.