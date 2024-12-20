Summarize Simplifying... In short Southampton Football Club is close to appointing Ivan Juric, former AS Roma manager, as their new leader.

This move comes as the club seeks stability following a heavy defeat to Spurs and a disappointing season, currently sitting at the bottom of the Premier League.

Juric's contract includes a summer break clause and his appointment is expected before the club's upcoming match against Fulham. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Southampton have struggled this season (Image Source: X/@SouthamptonFC)

Southampton on verge of signing Ivan Juric as new manager

By Rajdeep Saha 05:31 pm Dec 20, 202405:31 pm

What's the story Southampton are reportedly on the verge of appointing Ivan Juric as their new manager after sacking Russell Martin. The Croatian coach is expected to put pen to paper on an 18-month deal with the Premier League club. This comes after Martin was sacked following a humiliating 5-0 defeat against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League last Sunday. Here are the details.

Past experience

Juric's previous stints and Southampton's expectations

Juric, 49, managed Italian outfit AS Roma in the past but was sacked in November after a short stint of only 12 matches. Before that, he managed fellow Italian outfit Torino for three seasons. He also managed Hellas Verona and Genoa. His potential appointment at Southampton would be his first managerial job outside Italy. The club is reportedly looking for a leader who can bring discipline and stability into the team after their recent heavy loss to Spurs.

Contract details

Juric's contract and Southampton's previous considerations

Juric's proposed contract with Southampton reportedly has a summer break clause. Notably, he was once viewed as a potential successor to Ralph Hasenhuttl when Nathan Jones took charge in November 2022. However, Juric is unlikely to take his place before the upcoming match against Fulham this Sunday.

Information

Southampton are bottom of the Premier League table

After 16 matchweeks, the Saints are placed bottom of the pile in the Premier League. They have claimed just the one win in addition to two draws. Notably, the side has faced 13 defeats. Southampton have scored only 11 goals and conceded 36. Their goal difference is -25.