A look at India's highest totals in WT20Is

What's the story India thrashed West Indies by 60 runs in Navi Mumbai to win the three-match WT20I series 2-1. The Women in Blue won the 3rd T20I after defending 217/4, now their highest-ever total in WT20Is. Richa Ghosh was adjudged the Player of the Match as she hammered a 21-ball 54. Smriti Mandhana also made a mark with another fifty. Here are India's highest WT20I totals.

217/4 vs West Indies, Navi Mumbai, 2024

As mentioned, India's 217/4 against West Indies is now their highest total in WT20Is. Only on one other occasion have the Women in Blue gone past the 200-run mark in the format. As per ESPNcricinfo, 217/4 is also the highest WT20I total in India. The previous-highest was 209/4 by Australia against England in the 2018 tri-nation series final.

201/5 vs UAE, Dambulla, 2024

India's only other 200-plus total in the format also came this year at the Women's Asia Cup. They scored 201/5 against the United Arab Emirates (UAE), riding on a 29-ball 64* from Ghosh. Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur also hammered 66 off 47 balls. UAE were later restricted to 123/7, with Deepti Sharma taking two wickets. Tanuja Kanwar conceded just 14 runs in four overs.

198/4 vs England, Brabourne, 2018

In 2018, India racked up 198/4 from 20 overs against England in the tri-nation series in Brabourne. The hosts were bolstered by a 129-run opening stand between Smriti Mandhana (76) and Mithali Raj (53). However, Danni Wyatt-Hodge's incredible century made it a one-sided run-chase for England. They completed it in 18.4 overs and won by seven wickets.