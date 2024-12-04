Summarize Simplifying... In short Despite high expectations and a £120 million investment in new players, West Ham's performance under manager Julen Lopetegui has been disappointing.

Key signings like Niclas Fullkrug and Luis Guilherme have struggled to make an impact, contributing to the team's slump to 14th in the league.

Lopetegui's future at West Ham now hangs in the balance, with a crucial board meeting set to decide his fate. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Lopetegui has struggled at West Ham

West Ham to determine Julen Lopetegui's future following recent defeat

By Rajdeep Saha 07:38 pm Dec 04, 202407:38 pm

What's the story West Ham United will decide on the future of their current manager, Julen Lopetegui, by this weekend. The decision comes after a disappointing 3-1 loss in the Premier League to Leicester City on Tuesday. The club's board meeting later this week will be pivotal in determining Lopetegui's fate. The former Spain and Real Madrid coach was appointed on a two-year contract earlier this year, succeeding David Moyes.

Expectations

Lopetegui's tenure marked by high expectations and investments

Lopetegui's arrival at the London Stadium came with high hopes. West Ham spent over £120 million on nine new players, hoping Lopetegui could steer them back to European competition after a four-year absence. However, some of these new signings are yet to make their mark in the Premier League. German striker Niclas Fullkrug, who cost £27 million, hasn't started a single league game under Lopetegui's management.

Performance

New signings struggle under Lopetegui's management

Apart from Fullkrug, Brazilian youngster Luis Guilherme has only featured for 11 minutes across two substitute appearances despite his £25.5 million price tag. Other new arrivals, including EFL Player of the Year Crysencio Summerville, have also failed to find their form under Lopetegui's leadership. These performance issues have only added to the pressure on the manager and raised questions about his future with West Ham United.

Struggles

West Ham's performance raises questions about Lopetegui's leadership

The Hammers have only managed one win in five games since their victory over Manchester United on October 27. The dismal run of form has seen them languish in 14th position in the league and increased the pressure on Lopetegui's leadership. While technical director Tim Steidten is also under the microscope, it is Lopetegui who is feeling the heat the most as he faces a crucial board meeting this week that could determine his future at West Ham United.