Summarize Simplifying... In short Babar Azam, the former captain of Pakistan, is eyeing to break Dhoni's batting record in the second ODI against South Africa.

Azam, who has scored 4,732 runs in SENA countries, needs a half-century to surpass Dhoni's record of 5,273 runs.

The upcoming match is filled with anticipation as Pakistan leads the series 1-0, thanks to Agha Salman and Saim Ayub's performances in the first ODI. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Azam scored 23 runs in the series opener (Image source: X/@ICC)

Babar Azam eyes Dhoni's record in 2nd ODI against SA

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:53 am Dec 19, 202409:53 am

What's the story Pakistan's cricket star Babar Azam is on the verge of breaking a major record of former Indian captain MS Dhoni. The record-breaking moment could happen during the second One-Day International (ODI) against South Africa on December 19. This comes after Pakistan's glorious start to the ODI series with a thumping three-wicket win in the first match. Here are further details.

Initial game

Azam's performance in series opener

In the series opener, Azam scored 23 runs before getting out to Ottniel Baartman. Although he failed to convert his initial performance into a big score, the former captain is determined to do better in the next match. This determination is driven by his desire to break Dhoni's long-standing batting record in today's ODI against South Africa.

Record comparison

Azam and Dhoni's batting records in SENA countries

Azam has scored 4,732 runs (7 centuries, 31 half-centuries) in SENA countries (South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia). Dhoni, on the other hand, has scored 5,273 runs (38 half-centuries) in these countries. Both the players have an equal number of 50-plus scores (38) in SENA venues in all three formats of the game.

Record pursuit

Azam's opportunity to surpass Dhoni's record

If Azam scores a half-century in the second ODI against South Africa, he will go past Dhoni on this prestigious list. This possible feat adds an extra layer of anticipation to the upcoming match. Meanwhile, the first ODI saw Pakistan take a 1-0 lead, courtesy of Agha Salman's all-round performance and Saim Ayub's impressive century.