Babar Azam eyes Dhoni's record in 2nd ODI against SA
Pakistan's cricket star Babar Azam is on the verge of breaking a major record of former Indian captain MS Dhoni. The record-breaking moment could happen during the second One-Day International (ODI) against South Africa on December 19. This comes after Pakistan's glorious start to the ODI series with a thumping three-wicket win in the first match. Here are further details.
Azam's performance in series opener
In the series opener, Azam scored 23 runs before getting out to Ottniel Baartman. Although he failed to convert his initial performance into a big score, the former captain is determined to do better in the next match. This determination is driven by his desire to break Dhoni's long-standing batting record in today's ODI against South Africa.
Azam and Dhoni's batting records in SENA countries
Azam has scored 4,732 runs (7 centuries, 31 half-centuries) in SENA countries (South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia). Dhoni, on the other hand, has scored 5,273 runs (38 half-centuries) in these countries. Both the players have an equal number of 50-plus scores (38) in SENA venues in all three formats of the game.
Azam's opportunity to surpass Dhoni's record
If Azam scores a half-century in the second ODI against South Africa, he will go past Dhoni on this prestigious list. This possible feat adds an extra layer of anticipation to the upcoming match. Meanwhile, the first ODI saw Pakistan take a 1-0 lead, courtesy of Agha Salman's all-round performance and Saim Ayub's impressive century.