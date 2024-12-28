Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka hammers career-best 90 in T20Is: Stats
Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka missed out on his first T20I century after being dismissed for 90 runs in the first T20I against New Zealand at the Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, on Saturday. Sri Lanka were chasing 173 after New Zealand posted 172/8 in 20 overs. However, the visitors fell short of the target despite Nissanka and Kusal Mendis adding 121 runs (1st wicket).
Nissanka shines for the Lankans
Nissanka and Mendis handed Sri Lanka a fine start, adding 56 runs in the powerplay. Nissanka hammered 37 runs from 23 balls in this phase. In the 10th over of Sri Lanka's innings, Nissanka got to his fifty with a six. The two batters continued to score at a brisk pace before Mendis departed for 46. NZ hit back thereafter and turned the game.
Nissanka gets dismissed by Matt Henry
In the 19th over, Nissanka perished off Matt Henry's bowling. Tim Robinson took a screamer out on the ropes. A length delivery outside off saw Nissanka slap the ball hard but Robinson intercepted and ended his stay.
Nissanka slams his 14th T20I fifty
Nissanka's 90 was laced with 7 fours and three sixes. He consumed 60 balls (SR: 150). In 60 matches, Nissanka owns 1,683 runs at 30.05. This was his 14th fifty and also his career-best score. As per ESPNcricinfo, in 7 matches against New Zealand, he owns 195 runs at 27.85 (50s: 2). In 19 away matches, Nissanka has 554 runs at 29.15 (50s: 3).
24th fifty in T20s
Overall in T20s, Nissanka hammered his 24th fifty. He also owns a ton. He has raced to 3,277 runs at 27-plus. Nissanka has surpassed 350 fours in T20 cricket (351).
Sri Lanka collapse to surrender the 1st T20I
Sri Lanka were going strongly at 121/0. Thereafter, they lost their way and allowed the Kiwis to chip in with wickets. Sri Lanka managed 164/8 in the end to lose by 8 runs. Jacob Duffy claimed three wickets.