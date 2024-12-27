Summarize Simplifying... In short Despite a challenging start to the Boxing Day Test, Washington Sundar remains optimistic about India's comeback, drawing strength from the positive energy in the team.

He credits his preparation for the series to the guidance of Ravichandran Ashwin, who shared insights on Australian conditions.

On Day 2, Australia took a strong lead, but India's Jaiswal-Kohli stand offered hope, despite a late setback with Australia taking three quick wickets.

India lost three wickets in the final session on Day 2

Washington Sundar confident of India's comeback in Boxing Day Test

By Parth Dhall 03:15 pm Dec 27, 2024

What's the story The second day of the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne concluded on a dramatic note with the Indian cricket team in a spot of bother. After bowling out Australia for 474, India lost early wickets but regained control with a solid partnership between Yashasvi Jaiswal and Virat Kohli. However, the final hour witnessed a sudden collapse from 153/2 to 164/5 at stumps. Despite the setback, all-rounder Washington Sundar believes India can bounce back on Day 3.

Sundar shares insights on team's morale

Sundar, speaking at a press conference at the end of day's play, said the team was well-placed to score big runs when Kohli and Jaiswal were batting. He admitted the sudden change of momentum after Jaiswal's run-out for 82 and the dismissal of Kohli. However, he said "energy is very good in the dressing room." He added, "We are all positive. There's a long time in the game as well, there's three days and a lot of overs to play."

Sundar reflects on Ashwin's guidance

Sundar also spoke about his bond with Ravichandran Ashwin, who recently called it a day in international cricket. He emphasized how Ashwin's experience and knowledge of Australian conditions have helped him. "Obviously, having a lot of conversations with Ash [Ravichandran Ashwin], especially about how the conditions play in Australia gave me a lot of insight," Sundar said. He added this guidance has greatly helped him prepare for the ongoing series.

Here's how Day 2 panned out

Australia resumed their innings at their overnight score of 311/6. Steven Smith and skipper Pat Cummins added a century-plus stand to get the hosts past 400. Although Ravindra Jadeja dismissed Cummins, Smith powered Australia with his ton. Jadeja cleaned up Australia's tail post lunch. In response, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul departed early, but the Jaiswal-Kohli stand bolstered India. However, Australia eventually reduced the visitors to 164/5 by taking three quick wickets.

Sundar earlier replaced Shubman Gill

It is worth noting that Sundar was added to India's Playing XI in place of Shubman Gill for the Boxing Day Test. The Indian team management planned to enter the MCG Test with two spinners - Sundar and Jadeja.