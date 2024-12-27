Summarize Simplifying... In short During the Boxing Day Test at MCG, cricket star Virat Kohli was booed by fans, leading to a confrontation that required security intervention.

This incident followed an earlier on-field altercation with debutant Sam Konstas.

Despite a strong partnership with Yashasvi Jaiswal, Kohli was dismissed after scoring 36 off 86 balls, an event that sparked further controversy among spectators and online.

Virat Kohli was dismissed in the final session on Day 2

Virat Kohli confronts booing fans at MCG, security intervenes

What's the story Indian cricketer Virat Kohli was perturbed by spectators at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on December 27. The incident took place on Day 2 of the ongoing Boxing Day Test, after Kohli was dismissed by Australian seamer Scott Boland. A section of MCG spectators booed Kohli as he walked back to the pavilion, triggering a response from the seasoned player.

Response

Kohli's reaction and security intervention

In response to the booing, Kohli turned around and walked back after entering the MCG tunnel, having stared down at those jeering him. The situation was diffused by an MCG security team member, who arrived on scene and escorted Kohli through the tunnel. A video capturing this incident has since gone viral on social media platforms.

Earlier altercation

His on-field altercation with debutant Konstas

Notably, the MCG crowd has been booing Kohli throughout the Boxing Day Test. It all started after an on-field incident between him and 19-year-old debutant Sam Konstas, who made a fine half-century on Day 1. The two players crossed paths between overs during Australia's innings, leading to a deliberate shoulder bump and a verbal exchange that required intervention from match officials.

Match update

Kohli's dismissal and subsequent fan incident

On the other hand, Kohli was dismissed after showing resistance in the final session on Day 2. Despite a brilliant 102-run partnership with Yashasvi Jaiswal, Kohli (36 off 86 balls) was dismissed after nicking a delivery outside the off-stump. His exit from the field was marred by the aforementioned incident with spectators. This incident has ignited a flurry of conversations on social media and among cricket fans across the globe.

Twitter Post

