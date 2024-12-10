Summarize Simplifying... In short Akaay Kohli, son of Anushka and Virat, became a hot topic on Google in 2024 due to the intriguing meanings of his name in different languages, securing the second spot in Google's most-searched meaning queries.

The top ten list also included terms like "All Eyes on Rafah", "Cervical cancer", "Tawaif", "Demure", "Pookie", "Stampede", "Moye Moye", "Consecration", and "Good Friday". Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Akaay was born in February this year

Why Akaay Kohli, son of Anushka-Virat, topped Google searches

By Tanvi Gupta 06:47 pm Dec 10, 202406:47 pm

What's the story Akaay Kohli, Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli's son, has already taken the internet by storm. Despite being less than a year old, his name was among the most searched terms in Google's "meaning queries" category for 2024. Born in February this year in London to the celebrity couple, Akaay's unique name aroused public curiosity resulting in frequent online searches for its meaning. Sharma and Kohli also have a daughter named Vamika.

Name significance

The meaning behind Akaay's name

The name Akaay has several meanings in different languages. In Hindi, where 'kaya' means body, Akaay was interpreted as someone who transcends physical existence. In Turkish, the name means "shining moon," while in Sanskrit it means "non-decaying." These varied meanings only added to the mystery of his name—making it a hit on Google searches. Akaay's name clinched the second position in Google's most-searched meaning queries for 2024.

Search ranking

Akaay's position in Google's most-searched meaning queries

Meanwhile, "All Eyes on Rafah meaning" topped the list, with other terms such as "Cervical cancer meaning," "Tawaif meaning," and "Demure meaning" also making it to the top 10. Other queries that topped Google's most-searched meanings included "Pookie meaning" at sixth place, "Stampede meaning" in seventh, "Moye Moye meaning" in eighth, while "Consecration meaning" and "Good Friday meaning" secured ninth and tenth positions, respectively.