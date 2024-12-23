Summarize Simplifying... In short Ishan Kishan, a cricket player, recently scored an impressive 134 runs in just 78 balls during a match at the Dr Soni Stadium in Jaipur.

This marks his sixth hundred in List-A cricket, bringing his total runs to 3,643 from 106 games.

After a break from cricket, Kishan has made a strong comeback with centuries in several domestic tournaments. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Kishan scored a century against Manipur (Image source: X/@ICC)

Ishan Kishan shines with jaw-dropping 134 in VHT: Stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 03:44 pm Dec 23, 202403:44 pm

What's the story Ishan Kishan, who has been missing from the Indian cricket team for a long time now, has made a sensational statement with a fiery century in the Vijay Hazare Trophy match against Manipur. The Jharkand captain batted with remarkable intent as he made 134 off just 78 balls while opening the innings. This knock can certainly pave the way for Kishan's return in the national team.

Match highlights

Kishan's impressive performance against Manipur

Chasing 254 at the Dr Soni Stadium in Jaipur , Kishan opened the innings and scored an impressive 134 runs off just 78 balls. His strike rate was an extraordinary 171.79, with his innings including 16 fours and six sixes. Notably, he dominated a 196-run opening stand with Utkarsh Singh (68) before falling to Kishan Singha. However, his efforts meant Jharkand (255/2) comfortably crossed the line to register their second successive win.

Stats

Sixth List A ton for Kishan

Kishan's stunning 134 was laced with 16 fours and six maximums. Coming to Kishan's numbers in List-A cricket, he has has raced to 3,643 runs from 106 games at an average and strike rate of 38-plus and 94-plus, respectively. This was his sixth hundred as he also boasts 19 half-centuries in the format. As per ESPNcricinfo, 1,493 of his runs have come in VHT at 36.41 (100s: 3, 50s: 6).

Career review

Kishan's previous ODI performance for India

Notably, Kishan last donned the India ODI jersey in the 2023 ODI World Cup match against Afghanistan in Delhi. He was picked as a replacement for an ailing Shubman Gill back then. Kishan has featured in 27 ODIs, amassing 933 runs at an average of 42.40 and a strike rate of 102.19, including a century and seven half-centuries. His ODI high score is a brilliant 210.

Career break

Kishan's break from cricket and return to domestic circuit

After the T20I series against Australia in November 2023, Kishan took a break from the Indian cricket team and also skipped domestic cricket. India's then head coach, Rahul Dravid, had advised him to focus on improving his form. The ongoing season marked Kishan's return to domestic cricket. He has certainly made a statement with centuries in tournaments like Buchi Babu, Duleep Trophy, Ranji Trophy, and now in VHT.