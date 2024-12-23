Summarize Simplifying... In short Mohammad Rizwan, Pakistan's white-ball cricket captain, has joined an elite list of Asian skippers, including India's Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni, and Sri Lanka's Mahela Jayawardene, to whitewash SENA teams in their home countries.

Despite a rocky start, Rizwan led Pakistan to five victories in six matches, including a recent clean sweep against South Africa.

However, Shan Masood will take over as captain for the upcoming Test series against South Africa.

Rizwan-led Pakistan clean sweep SA 3-0 (Image source: X/@ICC)

Rizwan joins Dhoni, Kohli in elite list after whitewashing SA

By Gaurav Tripathi 03:24 pm Dec 23, 202403:24 pm

What's the story Pakistan's cricket team, under the leadership of Mohammad Rizwan, registered a historic clean sweep by defeating South Africa in the third ODI. The victory not only gave them a 3-0 series whitewash but also put Rizwan in an elite list of Asian captains. He is now one of the only four Asian captains to have clean swept SENA teams in their own countries.

Leadership transition

Rizwan's journey to leadership and success

Rizwan took over as captain for white-ball cricket after Babar Azam's resignation earlier this year. Although he had a shaky start with a defeat in his first ODI, against Australia, Rizwan soon turned the tables, guiding Pakistan to victory in two back-to-back matches. This grit ensured a 2-1 series win against Australia, setting the tone for his successful stint as skipper.

Captaincy record

Rizwan's impressive record as Pakistan's full-time captain

Since Rizwan became Pakistan's full-time captain, he has led the team in six matches, winning five of them. This includes the recent whitewash against South Africa in ODIs. But despite this success, Shan Masood will be taking over leadership duties for the upcoming two-match Test series against South Africa.

DYK

Rizwan joins these names

As mentioned, Rizwan became the fourth Asian skipper to whitewash SENA teams in SENA countries. He joined India's Virat Kohli, India's MS Dhoni, and Sri Lanka's Mahela Jayawardene on this elite list. Here is the complete list: 1. Mahela Jayawardene (v England, 2006 ODIs). 2. MS Dhoni (v Australia, 2016 T20Is). 3. Virat Kohli (v New Zealand, 2020 T20Is). 4. Mohammad Rizwan (v South Africa, 2024 ODIs).