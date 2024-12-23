Rizwan joins Dhoni, Kohli in elite list after whitewashing SA
Pakistan's cricket team, under the leadership of Mohammad Rizwan, registered a historic clean sweep by defeating South Africa in the third ODI. The victory not only gave them a 3-0 series whitewash but also put Rizwan in an elite list of Asian captains. He is now one of the only four Asian captains to have clean swept SENA teams in their own countries.
Rizwan's journey to leadership and success
Rizwan took over as captain for white-ball cricket after Babar Azam's resignation earlier this year. Although he had a shaky start with a defeat in his first ODI, against Australia, Rizwan soon turned the tables, guiding Pakistan to victory in two back-to-back matches. This grit ensured a 2-1 series win against Australia, setting the tone for his successful stint as skipper.
Rizwan's impressive record as Pakistan's full-time captain
Since Rizwan became Pakistan's full-time captain, he has led the team in six matches, winning five of them. This includes the recent whitewash against South Africa in ODIs. But despite this success, Shan Masood will be taking over leadership duties for the upcoming two-match Test series against South Africa.
Rizwan joins these names
As mentioned, Rizwan became the fourth Asian skipper to whitewash SENA teams in SENA countries. He joined India's Virat Kohli, India's MS Dhoni, and Sri Lanka's Mahela Jayawardene on this elite list. Here is the complete list: 1. Mahela Jayawardene (v England, 2006 ODIs). 2. MS Dhoni (v Australia, 2016 T20Is). 3. Virat Kohli (v New Zealand, 2020 T20Is). 4. Mohammad Rizwan (v South Africa, 2024 ODIs).