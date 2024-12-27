Summarize Simplifying... In short 19-year-old Sam Konstas impressed in his debut Test cricket match for Australia, scoring a quick 60 runs off 65 balls, making him the country's second-youngest half-centurion.

His fearless approach against top bowler Jasprit Bumrah, including a rare reverse lap-scoop, earned praise from Steven Smith, who credited Konstas's audacious tactics for shifting the game's momentum.

Despite his brother's surprise at these bold moves, Konstas's performance put Australia in a commanding position. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Konstas became the second-youngest to score a Test fifty for Australia

'Sam Konstas has real courage': Steven Smith lauds teen prodigy

By Parth Dhall 02:43 pm Dec 27, 202402:43 pm

What's the story Australian batter Steven Smith has showered high praise on teenage debutant Sam Konstas, after his stellar performance in the ongoing Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The duo played crucial roles in putting Australia in a commanding position during the first two days. While Smith scored a calm century, Konstas exhibited two hours of audacious play on Day 1 that left spectators and teammates alike in awe.

Strategy shift

Konstas's bold tactics against Bumrah

Konstas's fearless approach against Jasprit Bumrah, who has been all over Australia's top order, spoke volumes about his character. The 19-year-old was preferred over Nathan McSweeney, who debuted in the series opener in Perth but had a rough start in his first three Tests. This selection call came amid calls for Australian batters to be aglie, especially against Bumrah.

Praise

Smith admires Konstas's courage and confidence

Smith praised Konstas's courage and confidence in the match, saying, "For a kid to have the confidence to start lapping and reverse lapping arguably one of the best bowlers that have played the game shows some real confidence in the kid and some real courage." He also admitted that Konstas's audacious tactics had turned the momentum in their favor. "It worked out really well for us yesterday," Smith added.

Family reaction

Konstas's brother surprised by his ramp shots

Billy Konstas, Sam's elder brother, was surprised to see his sibling's ramp shots in Melbourne. He revealed they never practiced such shots at home. "We had an automatic keeper at home, so there was no ramping in the backyard," Billy said. However, despite this revelation, Sam's audacious performance surely helped Australia to be in a commanding position in the match.

Debut

Australia's second-youngest half-centurion in Tests

Konstas made a stunning debut as he scored a brisk 60 runs off just 65 balls. He executed bold strokes such as a reverse lap-scoop off Bumrah, a shot rarely seen in Test cricket. At 19 years and 85 days, Konstas became the second-youngest to score a Test fifty for Australia. Earlier in the match, Konstas became the fourth-youngest Australian to play Test cricket.