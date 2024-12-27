'Sam Konstas has real courage': Steven Smith lauds teen prodigy
Australian batter Steven Smith has showered high praise on teenage debutant Sam Konstas, after his stellar performance in the ongoing Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The duo played crucial roles in putting Australia in a commanding position during the first two days. While Smith scored a calm century, Konstas exhibited two hours of audacious play on Day 1 that left spectators and teammates alike in awe.
Konstas's bold tactics against Bumrah
Konstas's fearless approach against Jasprit Bumrah, who has been all over Australia's top order, spoke volumes about his character. The 19-year-old was preferred over Nathan McSweeney, who debuted in the series opener in Perth but had a rough start in his first three Tests. This selection call came amid calls for Australian batters to be aglie, especially against Bumrah.
Smith admires Konstas's courage and confidence
Smith praised Konstas's courage and confidence in the match, saying, "For a kid to have the confidence to start lapping and reverse lapping arguably one of the best bowlers that have played the game shows some real confidence in the kid and some real courage." He also admitted that Konstas's audacious tactics had turned the momentum in their favor. "It worked out really well for us yesterday," Smith added.
Konstas's brother surprised by his ramp shots
Billy Konstas, Sam's elder brother, was surprised to see his sibling's ramp shots in Melbourne. He revealed they never practiced such shots at home. "We had an automatic keeper at home, so there was no ramping in the backyard," Billy said. However, despite this revelation, Sam's audacious performance surely helped Australia to be in a commanding position in the match.
Australia's second-youngest half-centurion in Tests
Konstas made a stunning debut as he scored a brisk 60 runs off just 65 balls. He executed bold strokes such as a reverse lap-scoop off Bumrah, a shot rarely seen in Test cricket. At 19 years and 85 days, Konstas became the second-youngest to score a Test fifty for Australia. Earlier in the match, Konstas became the fourth-youngest Australian to play Test cricket.