Smith now has five Test tons at the MCG

A look at batters with most Test centuries at MCG



What's the story Australian batter Steven Smith hammered a fine century against India on Day 2 of MCG's Boxing Day Test. Smith scored a 197-ball 140, which helped Australia get to 474 in the first innings. The former, who completed his 34th Test century, broke several records with his knock. Smith continues his love affair with the Melbourne Cricket Ground, having scored his fifth Test ton here.

Sir Donald Bradman: 9 centuries

Sir Donald Bradman holds the record for scoring the most centuries at this iconic venue in Test cricket. In just 11 Tests (17 innings), Bradman compiled nine centuries here. The former Australian captain racked up 1,671 runs at an astronomical average of 128.53 on this ground during his career. He also has three half-centuries to his name here.

Matthew Hayden: 6 centuries

Former Australian opener Matthew Hayden remains the only other batter to have scored over five Test centuries at the MCG. In an illustrious career, Hayden compiled six tons from 10 Tests at this venue. Notably, the explosive left-handed batter racked up over 1,100 runs at a staggering average of 68.93 on this ground.

Smith and Jack Hobbs: 5 centuries

In the ongoing Boxing Day Test, Smith equaled Jack Hobbs's record of five Test tons at the MCG. Hobbs, the former England batter slammed 1,178 from just 10 Tests at 69.29 on this ground. Meanwhile, Smith already has 1,233 runs in 12 Tests at an incredible average of 82.20 at the MCG. His tally also includes five half-centuries.