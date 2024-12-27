Summarize Simplifying... In short Yashasvi Jaiswal narrowly missed his fifth Test century, scoring 82 off 118 balls before being run-out in the 41st over.

Despite a recent slump, Jaiswal has bounced back, contributing significantly to India's score with a 102-run stand alongside Virat Kohli.

Despite a recent slump, Jaiswal has bounced back, contributing significantly to India's score with a 102-run stand alongside Virat Kohli.

This marks his ninth half-century in Test cricket, bringing his total to an impressive 1,682 runs in 16 Tests.

Jaiswal slammed 82(118) on Day 2 at the MCG

Yashasvi Jaiswal misses his fifth Test century with run-out: Stats

By Parth Dhall 01:27 pm Dec 27, 202401:27 pm

What's the story Young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal powered India with a counter-attacking knock on Day 2 of the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The left-hander slammed 82(118) despite losing his opening partner Rohit Sharma early on, after Australia racked up 474. Jaiswal looked set for his fifth century, but an unfortunate run-out in the final session ended his bid. India were 164/5 at stumps.

Knock

A fine 82 by Jaiswal

Jaiswal gave due respect to ideal deliveries while punishing the poor ones. He played on the up against Mitchell Starc, who has been dismissing the left-hander of late. Jaiswal completed his half-century off 81 balls and upped the ante. However, he got run-out in the 41st over. Jaiswal scored 82 off 118 balls, a knock laced with 11 fours and a six.

Information

Century-plus stand between Jaiswal, Kohli

Jaiswal added 102 runs along with Virat Kohli to lift India up from 51/2, when KL Rahul departed. However, India were in a spot of bother in the day's final 15 minutes, with both Jaiswal and Kohli being dismissed in quick succession.

Stats

Ninth Test fifty for Jaiswal

With his knock in Melbourne, Jaiswal completed his ninth half-century in Test cricket. He also has four tons to his name. In 16 Tests, the left-handed batter has racked up 1,682 runs at an incredible average of 54.25. Jaiswal, who has over 1,000 Test runs at home, is also closing in on the 600-run mark overseas. He struck his fourth fifty-plus score overseas (Tests).

Information

Jaiswal bounces back Down Under

Jaiswal has finally bounced back after a string of low scores. He struck a match-winning 161 in Perth before recording scores of 0, 24, 4, and 4*. With another fifty-plus score, Jaiswal has raced past 270 runs on the ongoing tour.

Twitter Post

