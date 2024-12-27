Yashasvi Jaiswal misses his fifth Test century with run-out: Stats
Young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal powered India with a counter-attacking knock on Day 2 of the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The left-hander slammed 82(118) despite losing his opening partner Rohit Sharma early on, after Australia racked up 474. Jaiswal looked set for his fifth century, but an unfortunate run-out in the final session ended his bid. India were 164/5 at stumps.
A fine 82 by Jaiswal
Jaiswal gave due respect to ideal deliveries while punishing the poor ones. He played on the up against Mitchell Starc, who has been dismissing the left-hander of late. Jaiswal completed his half-century off 81 balls and upped the ante. However, he got run-out in the 41st over. Jaiswal scored 82 off 118 balls, a knock laced with 11 fours and a six.
Century-plus stand between Jaiswal, Kohli
Jaiswal added 102 runs along with Virat Kohli to lift India up from 51/2, when KL Rahul departed. However, India were in a spot of bother in the day's final 15 minutes, with both Jaiswal and Kohli being dismissed in quick succession.
Ninth Test fifty for Jaiswal
With his knock in Melbourne, Jaiswal completed his ninth half-century in Test cricket. He also has four tons to his name. In 16 Tests, the left-handed batter has racked up 1,682 runs at an incredible average of 54.25. Jaiswal, who has over 1,000 Test runs at home, is also closing in on the 600-run mark overseas. He struck his fourth fifty-plus score overseas (Tests).
Jaiswal bounces back Down Under
Jaiswal has finally bounced back after a string of low scores. He struck a match-winning 161 in Perth before recording scores of 0, 24, 4, and 4*. With another fifty-plus score, Jaiswal has raced past 270 runs on the ongoing tour.