Summarize Simplifying... In short Scott Boland, who recently made his Test debut in Melbourne, was astounded by his performance, taking six wickets for just seven runs in 24 balls.

He's content with his current role in the Australian squad, despite his ambition to play every game.

Boland, who replaced the injured Josh Hazlewood, played a significant role in Australia's 10-wicket victory in Adelaide, picking up five wickets in two innings. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Boland will play the MCG Test versus India (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

Boxing Day Test: Scott Boland reflects on Melbourne debut (2021)

By Rajdeep Saha 09:02 pm Dec 25, 202409:02 pm

What's the story Australian fast bowler, Scott Boland, has recalled his unforgettable Test debut in Melbourne. This comes as he gears up for the fourth Test against India at the same venue. Boland's debut was nothing short of a fairytale as he picked six wickets for just seven runs during the third Ashes Test in 2021-22. His performance helped Australia defeat England by an innings and 14 runs.

Debut memories

Boland's reflections on his dream debut

Describing his Test debut as 'unbelievable,' Boland was surprised at how things turned out that day. He told The Sydney Morning Herald, "I thought it was going to be a bit of a slog that day. I still can't believe it, really." Despite bowling only 24 balls, he took six wickets for just seven runs. Boland credited his years of playing for Victoria on tough pitches.

Team dynamics

Boland's aspirations and satisfaction with team position

Boland also expressed his desire to play every game for Australia, but was also happy with his current role in the squad. He said, "I'd love to play every game. But I'm comfortable with my position in the squad." He noted that he is up against some of Australia's best fast bowlers and knows the physical demands of Test cricket.

Squad update

Boland has replaced Hazlewood in Melbourne Test

Boland has replaced Josh Hazlewood in the Australian bowling attack for the upcoming Melbourne Test. Hazlewood has been ruled out of the series due to a side strain, paving the way for Boland's inclusion. In Hazlewood's absence in the pink ball Test in Adelaide, Boland picked five wickets in two innings and played a major role in Australia's 10-wicket victory.