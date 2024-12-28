Summarize Simplifying... In short Rahmat Shah has set a new record for Afghanistan in Test cricket, scoring an unbeaten 231 runs, the highest individual score in Tests for the country.

His previous best was 102 against Bangladesh in 2019.

Shahidi, who was also on the pitch, scored an unbeaten 141 runs, contributing to a total of 361 runs for the 3rd wicket.

The match saw Zimbabwe post their highest total in Test history with 580 runs in the first innings. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Rahmat Shah has scored 231* runs (Image Source: X/@ACBofficials)

Rahmat Shah sets new record for Afghanistan in Test cricket

By Rajdeep Saha 10:06 pm Dec 28, 202410:06 pm

What's the story Rahmat Shah has written his name in the history books of Afghan cricket, by scoring the most runs by an individual in a Test match. The historic achievement came during Afghanistan's maiden Test against Zimbabwe at Bulawayo on Saturday. Shah broke the record of 200 not out, set by Hashmatullah Shahidi against Zimbabwe in Abu Dhabi way back in 2021. He is unbeaten on 231 runs as Afghanistan ended Day 3 on 425/2.

Record details

Shah's record-breaking innings details

Shah broke the previous record when he scored his 203rd run off 371 balls, with a boundary shot. He then pushed the record further by remaining unbeaten at 231 runs, facing 416 balls in total during his innings. His stellar innings featured three sixes and 23 fours. Notably, Shahidi was also on the pitch when Shah broke his record, scoring an unbeaten 141 runs. The duo has added 361 runs for the 3rd wicket.

Stats

Shah and Shahidi's crunch numbers

Shah's previous best was 102 against Bangladesh in 2019, becoming the first Afghan to score a Test century. He is a veteran member of the Afghanistan team that made its Test debut in 2018 against India. In 10 matches, Shah owns 809 runs at 44.94. He has two tons and five fifties. Shahidi's 141* takes him to a tally of 626 runs at 56.90. He owns two tons and two fifties.

Information

Summary of the match

Zimbabwe scored 586/10 in the first innings, posting their highest total in Test history. Afghanistan have responded well and are well in place to set more records in a match which has been cakewalk for batting.

Do you know?

Shah can get past these legends

As per ESPNcricinfo, Shah's 231* is thge 5th-highest individual score in Tests versus Afghanistan. He is well on line to climb up the ladder on Day 4. Matthew Hayden (380) holds the record in this regard. Kumar Sangakkara (270), Wasim Akram (257*) and Marvan Atapattu (249) follow suit.

Information

Shah and Shahidi make history

Shah and Shahidi now own the highest partnership for any wicket in Afghanistan's Test cricket history. The previous record was of 301 runs stitched between Asghar Afghan and Shahidi against Zimbabwe for the 4th wicket in 2021.

Twitter Post

Twitter Post