Summarize Simplifying... In short Scott Boland, Australian cricketer, expressed confidence in his team's position in the MCG Test and dismissed concerns about Mitchell Starc's injury.

He also lauded Nitish's maiden century, noting his impressive performance under Australian conditions.

Meanwhile, Washington Sundar praised Nitish's mental strength, suggesting that India could still win despite trailing by 116 runs, given an exceptional bowling performance on Day 4. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Boland is confident regarding his side's situation

Scott Boland confident about Australia's position in MCG Test

By Rajdeep Saha 09:50 pm Dec 28, 202409:50 pm

What's the story Australian fast bowler Scott Boland has expressed confidence in his team's position in the ongoing Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) Test against India. Despite a strong partnership between Indian players Nitish Reddy and Washington Sundar on Day 3, Boland believes Australia can regain control on Day 4. "We're leading by 116 runs, so we are in a pretty strong position," he stated after the day's play. Here's more.

Injury update

Boland backs Starc amid injury concerns

Boland also spoke about the worries surrounding fellow pacer Mitchell Starc's injury. He assured Starc is okay after he seemed to have an issue with his back on Day 3. "He's okay, I think he's just had a bit of a niggle in his back or rib, but he came out after the (tea) break and was bowling 140 (kph) so I think he'll be fine," Boland noted.

Player appreciation

Boland praises Nitish's maiden ton

Boland also praised Nitish, who scored his first century in the match. "He's playing really nicely," Boland remarked. "Coming in down the middle, it's a lower-order, but he's sort of trying to put the pressure back on us." He further added that Nitish is a very nice player and does well in the IPL and he's doing well here in Australian conditions as well.

Player assessment

Sundar hails Nitish's mental strength

Nitish's batting partner, Washington Sundar, also praised the young player's mental fortitude. "One thing for sure is he is mentally very very strong," Washington said. He further added this hundred will be talked about and remembered for a long time. Despite India trailing by 116 runs, Washington remains hopeful of a win if India deliver an exceptional bowling performance on Day 4.