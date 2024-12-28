Summarize Simplifying... In short Babar Azam, in his 56th Test, scored his 27th half-century, bringing his total Test runs to 4,051.

Babar Azam slams his 27th half-century in Test cricket: Stats

What's the story Pakistan batter Babar Azam scored his first Test half-century since December 2022 during the first Test against South Africa being held in Centurion on Saturday. Babar reached the milestone off 80 balls before being dismissed for an 85-ball 50 by SA's left-arm pacer Marco Jansen. He had earlier scored a paltry 4 in the first innings. Here's more.

4th fifty versus South Africa for Babar

Playing his 56th Test (102 innings) Babar owns 4,051 runs at an average of 43-plus. He slammed his 27th fifty in Tests (100s: 9). As per ESPNcricinfo, in 32 away Tests, he has 1,934 runs at 36-plus. This was his 16th away fifty (100s: 2). He owns 397 runs versus the Proteas at 33.08. This was his 4th fifty against SA.

Maiden fifty after 19 innings for Babar

In 5 Tests this year, Babar finished with 202 runs at 20.20. This was his maiden fifty. Notably, since his last fifty-plus score, Babar went 19 innings without a fifty in Test cricket.

Babar gets dismissed by Jansen

Babar faced 34 balls for his 16 runs on Day 2. He added another 34 runs on Saturday. Marco Jansen dismissed the batter in the 37th over. Pakistan were reduced to 156/4.