Kohli gets demerit point for Konstas incident, fined match fee

By Gaurav Tripathi 01:36 pm Dec 26, 2024

What's the story Indian batter Virat Kohli has been fined 20% of his match fee and awarded one demerit point, as per Cricbuzz. The move comes after he shoulder bumped debutant Sam Konstas during the fourth Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Thursday. The incident occurred after the 10th over of Day One when Kohli was spotted shoulder-nudging debutant Australian opener Konstas in front of around 90,000 fans at MCG.

ICC's code of conduct prohibits inappropriate physical contact

The ICC's Code of Conduct (CoC) strictly prohibits any form of inappropriate physical contact in cricket. Article 2.12 of the CoC states that players will be in violation if they intentionally or carelessly walk/run into another player or umpire. The severity of such breaches is determined on the basis of the intent behind the contact, its force, any resulting injuries, and the identity of the person involved in the incident.

Ponting and Shastri criticize Kohli's actions

The incident led to a fiery exchange between the players, with Usman Khawaja trying to cool things down. Ricky Ponting, former Australian cricketer, slammed Kohli's behavior and demanded penalties against him. Ravi Shastri, ex-coach of India, also condemned Kohli's actions by saying there is a line which should not be crossed in cricket.

MCC categorizes inappropriate physical contact as Level 2 offense

The Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), which governs the laws of cricket, considers "making inappropriate and deliberate physical contact with another player" a Level 2 offense under chapter 42.1 of the MCC laws - Unacceptable Conduct. The match referee takes the final call on any breach on the basis of on-field umpires' reports. If guilty of intentional contact, Kohli could face severe penalties from ICC.

Kohli could face suspension if assigned 4 demerit points

If the match referee gives four demerit points to Kohli, it could result in a suspension from either one Test or two limited-overs matches. Meaning, Kohli could miss the fifth Test in Sydney, which is set to begin on January 3. However, either Kohli himself or the Indian team management has the right to appeal against any sanctions imposed.

Taufel and Healy share views on Kohli-Konstas incident

Former umpire Simon Taufel also suggested that both Kohli and Konstas could be handed lesser penalties. Meanwhile, Australian women's cricket team captain Alyssa Healy slammed Kohli for targeting Konstas, the youngest member of the Australian team. She was disappointed that an experienced player like Kohli would deliberately approach a rookie opponent like that.

How did Day 1 pan out?

Each of Australia's top-four batters breached the 50-run mark as the hosts were 311/6 at stumps on Day 1. Debutant Konstas made a big impact with his 60-run knock as he and Usman Khawaja (57) added 89 runs. Marnus Labuschagne, who made 72, then added 65 runs with Khawaja before being involved in an 83-run stand with Steve Smith. Smith returned unbeaten on 68 alongside skipper Pat Cummins (8*).