Sam Konstas will debut on December 26 (Image source: X/@cricket.com.au)

Konstas to debut in Boxing Day Test, Head's participation uncertain

By Gaurav Tripathi 10:28 am Dec 24, 202410:28 am

What's the story Sam Konstas will make his Test debut in the upcoming Boxing Day match against India as he has been confirmed as the 468th Australian men's Test player. The 19-year-old will be the youngest to wear the Baggy Green since Pat Cummins in 2011. However, Travis Head's participation remains uncertain due to a fitness concern. Coach Andrew McDonald confirmed Konstas's inclusion on Christmas Eve, breaking Australia's tradition of announcing their playing XI on match eve or at coin toss.

Strategic move

Konstas's inclusion aims to provide clarity

The decision to include Konstas was conveyed by selector-on-duty Tony Dodemaide during a training session at the MCG. The move is aimed at putting an end to speculation and letting the batting group prepare their strategies. McDonald explained the rationale behind this unusual announcement, saying, "We wanted clarity for our batting unit before the team meeting." He further added everyone now knows Konstas is in the team, which should help with planning.

Coach's endorsement

McDonald praises Konstas's composure and skill

McDonald praised Konstas for his composure and understanding of the game. He highlighted the young player's impressive range of shots and ability to put pressure back on opponents. The coach expressed excitement about Konstas's debut on Boxing Day, stating, "Boxing Day is the biggest stage, you may as well get that one out of the way early."

Injury update

Head's fitness concern ahead of Boxing Day Test

Australia's star batsman Travis Head has suffered a minor quadriceps strain while batting in the second innings of the third Test at the Gabba. Although McDonald is hopeful of Head's recovery, he noted that medical clearance is required to ensure free movement while batting or fielding. Head continues to train under assistant coach Brad Hodge despite his injury and McDonald remains optimistic about his game-time functionality.

Squad changes

Potential replacements and Boland's likely inclusion

If Head misses out, Josh Inglis and Beau Webster, who are yet to make their Test debuts, could be potential replacements. Meanwhile, Scott Boland is likely to replace Josh Hazlewood (calf strain) in the next match. Although high temperatures are predicted for day one, which could favor batters, McDonald hinted at Boland's inclusion saying, "I don't think I'm coming to the ground Boxing Day if Scotty's not in the 11."

DYK

Kontas has replaced Nathan McSweeney

Notably, Kontas was not a part of Australia's squad for the first three Tests. He was added for the fourth game at MCG as Nathan McSweeney failed to impress in his debut Test series. Meanwhile, Konstas showed considerable potential, scoring a century against India in a pink-ball practice match in Canberra. As the series is 1-1 after three games, stakes in the remaining two games are extremely high.