Ravichandran Ashwin announces retirement from international cricket

R Ashwin opens up about his sudden retirement from cricket

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:44 am Dec 24, 202409:44 am

What's the story Former Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin has revealed the reasons behind his shocking retirement from international cricket. The announcement came soon after the Day 5 play of the third Test between India and Australia ended in a draw, owing to rain. This wasn't a hasty decision but one that came after deep introspection about his future in cricket. Here are further details.

Ashwin's mindset: Game over personal glory

Ashwin, in his retirement announcement, revealed a unique mindset that has guided him through his career. "I do not believe in people celebrating me. There's always that question inside you—am I making the right decision? For me, it was different," he told Sky Sports. The 38-year-old further added that he has never been the type to cling onto things or feel insecure about what the future holds.

Ashwin's love for the game surpasses fame

Ashwin stressed on his love for cricket over personal recognition or approval from others. He said, "I've always wanted to leave things behind nonchalantly because I don't believe in people celebrating me or the kind of attention we sometimes get in India." For him, the game itself has always been more important than any associated fame or benefits.

Ashwin's retirement: A result of deep introspection

Ashwin's decision to retire wasn't a spur of the moment but after thinking about his future in cricket. He said that he has often thought about his future in the sport, and decided that when his creativity and ability to innovate no longer have a meaningful direction, he would step away. "Recently, I felt that the creative side didn't have much upside left," Ashwin admitted during his retirement announcement.