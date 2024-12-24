Summarize Simplifying... In short Former Indian cricketer Vinod Kambli is under medical observation due to brain clots at Akriti Hospital, where he's promised lifelong free treatment.

Since retiring, Kambli has faced health and financial struggles, including two heart attacks and a severe urinary infection.

Despite these challenges, he remains a respected figure in Indian cricket, receiving support from former teammates and captains.

Vinod Kambli diagnosed with 'clots in brain'

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:39 am Dec 24, 202409:39 am

What's the story Former Indian cricketer Vinod Kambli is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Maharashtra's Thane district. The 52-year-old was admitted to Akriti Hospital on December 21, after he complained of urinary infection and cramps. Further tests revealed the presence of clots in his brain, Dr. Vivek Trivedi who is treating him said. Here are further details on Kambli's health conditions.

Health update

Kambli's health under constant monitoring

Kambli's health is under the constant observation of the medical team at Akriti Hospital. Dr. Trivedi has confirmed that further medical tests are lined up for today. The in-charge of the hospital, S Singh, has promised to give Kambli lifelong free treatment at his establishment. This promise comes as Kambli has been facing health issues for over a decade now.

Post-career challenges

Kambli's post-retirement life marked by health and financial struggles

A member of the 1996 World Cup team, Kambli has seen many health setbacks and financial issues since his retirement from cricket. The other day, he was spotted at a memorial event for his childhood coach Ramakanth Achrekar. He looked visibly frail and broke down after meeting his childhood friend and former India teammate Sachin Tendulkar. Earlier this year, Kambli revealed he suffered two heart attacks in 2013 and was fighting a severe urinary infection.

Support

Indian cricket fraternity extends support to Kambli

Despite his post-retirement struggles, Kambli continues to be a respected figure in Indian cricket circles. He had earlier acknowledged financial assistance from Tendulkar and had also expressed his willingness to undergo rehabilitation for alcohol addiction. Several former cricketers including ex-captains Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev, have also extended their support to Kambli during this challenging time.