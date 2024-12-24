Summarize Simplifying... In short Cricket star Ben Stokes is set for surgery after a recurring hamstring tear, sidelining him for three months.

Ben Stokes to undergo surgery, ruled out for three months

09:35 am Dec 24, 2024

What's the story England Test captain Ben Stokes has been ruled out of all cricketing activities for at least three months with a recurring tear in his left hamstring. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed the 33-year-old all-rounder will undergo surgery in January. The injury initially emerged during the third Test against New Zealand last month, with Stokes leaving the field on day three of England's 423-run defeat at Seddon Park.

Injury timeline

Stokes's injury history and impact on England's cricket schedule

Stokes had first torn his hamstring in August while playing for Northern Superchargers against Manchester Originals in the men's Hundred. It had ruled him out for two months. On returning to England, a scan confirmed the recurrence of the tear. Stokes's injury severity came to light when he was left out of England's 15-man squad for the Champions Trophy in February on medical grounds.

Career impact

Stokes's performance and future prospects amid injury recovery

Despite his injury, Stokes has been remarkable. He bowled 36.2 overs in Hamilton, the most he has bowled in a Test since 2022. In the New Zealand series, he took seven wickets at an average of 36.85 from 66.1 overs - his most as captain - and averaged 52.66 in four innings. However, the tear has ruled him out of upcoming matches including a three-match series against Sri Lanka and the first Test of the Pakistan tour.

Recovery journey

Stokes's determination and future plans amid injury setback

Stokes has vowed to bounce back from this setback, writing on Twitter that he has "so much more left in this tank and so much more blood sweat and tears to go through for my team and this shirt." He will also miss a lucrative £800,000 deal with MI Cape Town in the SA20. His availability for the one-off Test against Zimbabwe and the high-profile five-match home series against India in July remains uncertain as he focuses on recovery.

Twitter Post

