Summarize Simplifying... In short Indian football legend, Sunil Chhetri, has retired after a stellar career spanning nearly two decades.

Chhetri, who scored 94 goals in 151 international games, holds the record for the most international goals by an Indian player and is the only Indian to have made over 150 international appearances.

Known for his hat-tricks and being the first Indian footballer to win the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award, Chhetri's legacy will continue to inspire future generations.

Sunil Chhetri announced his retirement in May 2024

Year-ender: Indian legend Sunil Chhetri retires from international football

By Parth Dhall 08:19 pm Dec 23, 202408:19 pm

What's the story Indian football legend Sunil Chhetri called time on his international football career in 2024. In May, Chhetri announced that he will hang his boots after playing India's FIFA World Cup Qualifier against Kuwait on June 6. The 40-year-old posted a heartfelt video posted on social media. Chhetri, one of the most decorated footballers, finished as India's highest goal-scorer. Here are his notable records.

Most Goals

Most international goals for India

Chhetri had been a goal-scoring machine for the Indian team for nearly two decades. The Indian maestro netted 94 goals from 151 internationals, the highest for India by a fair distance. Chhetri has the fourth-most international goals overall after veterans Cristiano Ronaldo (135), Lionel Messi (112), and Ali Daei (108). No other player has more than 90 international goals.

Appearances

Only Indian with over 150 international appearances

Chhetri made his international debut back in 2005 against Pakistan in a friendly. It is worth noting that Chhetri remains the only player to have featured in over 150 international games for India. He owns 151 caps for India at present, with Bhaichung Bhutia following him with 104 appearances. Among active players, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu has recorded over 75 appearances for India.

Hat-tricks

Four hat-tricks in international football

Chhetri is one of only two Indians with multiple hat-tricks in international football, the other being K Appalaraju. The former has recorded four hat-tricks so far, with his latest coming against Pakistan at the 2023 SAFF Championship. Chhetri's other international hat-tricks have come against Tajikistan (2008), Vietnam (2010), and Chinese Taipei (2018). Notably, India's last four hat-tricks have been scored by Chhetri.

Information

Scoring across three different decades

Chhetri is the only player to have scored in three different decades for India. He scripted this record by scoring a brace against Bangladesh in the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers last year.

Information

Only footballer with Khel Ratna

In 2021, Chhetri became the first-ever Indian footballer to claim the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award, the nation's highest sporting honor. He was among the 12 athletes to win this prestigious award that year.

Twitter Post

WATCH: Sunil Chhetri reflects on his journey