Cricket star Steve Smith has an impressive record at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), averaging over 78 in 11 Test appearances, all of which were Boxing Day games.

He's also on the brink of scoring 10,000 Test runs, a feat only achieved by three other Australians.

Despite mixed performances against India, Smith holds the highest average among Australians with at least 1,300 Test runs against the team.

Steve Smith owns four Test tons at MCG (Image source: X/@ICC)

Steve Smith averages over 78 in Tests at MCG: Stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 01:08 pm Dec 24, 202401:08 pm

What's the story The upcoming Boxing Day Test match between India and Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), holds mighty significance. The series is tied at 1-1 after three games as both teams will look to earn a lead. Eyes will be on Steve Smith, who announced a comeback to form with a hundred in the last game. He has also enjoyed operating at the MCG. Here we decode his Test records at the venue.

Boxing-Day Beast

All of Smith's 11 Test apperances at the MCG have come in Boxing Day affairs (games starting on December 26). As per ESPNcricinfo, he has scored 1,093 runs at an average of 78.07 in these games, with four centuries and five fifties to his name. His best score in third reagard is 192 against India. Only the legendary Don Bradman (128.53) averages more among batters with at least 1,000 Test runs at this venue

Mixed outings vs India

Smith scored a stunning 192 in his maiden Test assignment against India at MCG, in 2014. He could only manage 14 runs in Australia's second innings in that game. Meanwhile, the batter was dismissed for 0 and 8 in the 2020 Boxing Day Test against India. Australia had lost that match.

Smith's stellar record against India

Smith played a 101-run knock in the third Test. That was Smith's 10th Test hundred vs India, the joint-most against the opposition. He equaled England's Joe Root in this regard. Smith now boasts 2,166 runs against India in 22 Tests at an average of 60.16. As per ESPNcricinfo, this is the highest average among Australians with at least 1,300 Test runs against India. Six of his 10 50-plus scores against India at home have been converted into tons.

Smith's quest for 10,000 Test runs

Smith is also on the verge of completing 10,000 runs in Test cricket. He can become only the fourth Australian player to achieve the feat after Alan Border, Steve Waugh and Ricky Ponting. Having played 112 Tests, he has smashed 9,809 runs at 56.05. This includes 33 tons besides 41 fifties. 4,825 of his runs have come at home at 60.31 (100s: 17).