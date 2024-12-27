Summarize Simplifying... In short Australian cricketer Steve Smith scored his 34th Test century during the 4th Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, equalling legends like Brian Lara and Sunil Gavaskar.

This century, his 11th against India, sets a new record, surpassing Joe Root's 10.

Smith also outshines Indian players Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar with the most centuries in the Border-Gavaskar series.

Smith scored a brilliant century at the MCG

Steve Smith breaks these records with his 34th Test ton

By Parth Dhall 09:01 am Dec 27, 202409:01 am

What's the story Australian batter Steven Smith continues to dominate Team India in Test cricket. He slammed 34th century on Day 2 of the 4th Test in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Smith added a century-plus stand with his skipper Pat Cummins after Australia were down to 299/6. Notably, Smith raced to his 34th Test century, equaling several legends in this regard. Australia's veteran batter now also has the most Test tons for a batter against India.

Knock

A fine ton from Smith

Smith came to the middle on Day 1 in the post-lunch session, with Australia losing Usman Khawaja at 154/2. He took Australia past 230 along with Marnus Labuschagne (72). Although India managed to take quick wickets, Smith returned unbeaten at stumps. He completed what was an incredible and historic century in the morning session on Day 2. His 112-run stand with Cummins got Australia past 400.

Century chase

Smith equals these legends

As mentioned, Smith now has 34 centuries in Test cricket. He equaled veteran batters Mahela Jayawardene, Brian Lara, Younis Khan, and Sunil Gavaskar on this list. Notably, only six other batters have more Test centuries than Smith. Among Australians, Smith is only behind former captain Ricky Ponting, who owns 41 tons. The former recently surpassed Steve Waugh (32).

Record breaker

Smith surpasses Root with 11th Test ton against India

The century scored by Smith is his 11th against India in the longest format. Out of these, seven have been scored on Australian soil, three overseas (India), and one during last year's ICC World Test Championship final in England. This achievement sets a new record for most Test centuries against India, beating Joe Root's previous record of 10 tons.

Trophy triumph

Smith outshines Kohli, Tendulkar in Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Smith has also gone past Indian batters Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar by recording the most centuries in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. He now owns as many as 10 hundreds in this series, while Kohli and Tendulkar have nine each. It is worth noting that Smith has 16 centuries against India across formats. No other batter has more than 14 tons in this regard.

MCG

Smith's fifth Test ton at MCG

Smith continues with his exploits at the iconic MCG, scoring his fifth Test century. Only three other batters have five-plus centuries at this venue - Jack Hobbs (5), Matthew Hayden (6), and Sir Donald Bradman (9).

Information

Smith scores 197-ball 140

Smith ended up scoring 140 off 197 balls, a knock laced with 13 fours and 3 sixes. He departed in an unfortunate manner, with Akash Deep knocking him over. Smith got an inside edge while attempting to slog, and the ball went on to hit the stumps.