Summarize Simplifying... In short Liverpool triumphed over Leicester City with a 3-1 victory, extending their lead in the Premier League.

After an early goal by Leicester, Liverpool's Cody Gakpo, Curtis Jones, and Mohamed Salah scored, showcasing the team's dominance.

This win solidifies Liverpool's top position with 42 points from 17 matches, while Leicester slips to 18th place, marking their third consecutive defeat. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The Reds have raced to 40 goals this season (Image Source: X/@LFC)

Liverpool secure 3-1 victory over Leicester, extend Premier League lead

By Rajdeep Saha 04:09 am Dec 27, 202404:09 am

What's the story Liverpool FC have further cemented their place at the top of the Premier League table, having registered a convincing 3-1 win over Leicester City in matchweek 18. The match was played at Anfield on Boxing Day. The win comes after Chelsea's shock loss to Fulham earlier in the day, giving Arne Slot's side a chance to extend their lead. The Reds have a 7-point cushion with a game in hand. Despite an early setback from Leicester, Liverpool responded strongly.

Game dynamics

Leicester's early lead and Liverpool's swift response

Leicester City had taken the lead in the sixth minute itself, with Jordan Ayew scoring a deflected goal from Stephy Mavididi's low cross. But Liverpool responded quickly. Cody Gakpo leveled the score by skillfully maneuvering from the left side and delivering a remarkable shot from just outside the box during first-half stoppage time. This set the stage for an intense second half of play at Anfield.

Scoring spree

Liverpool take the lead with Jones and Salah's goals

As the second half started, Liverpool took the lead as Curtis Jones scored off Alexis Mac Allister's cut-back. Later in the game, Mohamed Salah added another goal to Liverpool's tally. He skillfully maneuvered into the box from the right side and delivered an exceptional shot past Leicester goalkeeper Jakub Stolarczyk. The Reds seized control and showed their dominance as the Foxes weren't given any space.

Standings

Liverpool's commanding position in Premier League title race

In terms of the points table, Liverpool own 13 wins, three draws and one defeat from 17 matches. They have amassed 42 points. The Reds have raced to 40 goals in addition to allowing just 17. Meanwhile, Leicester City has dropped below Wolves to 18th place after this defeat. This is their third consecutive Premier League defeat, just a point away from safety.

Information

Here are the match stats

The Reds has 7 shots on target compared to Leicester's one. Liverpool also had 1.83 expected goals to Leciester's 0.33. Arne Slot's men had 59 touches in the opposition box. The Foxes managed 4 such touches. The Reds owned 69% ball possession.

Salah

Salah races to 230 goals and 103 assists for Liverpool

In 374 matches for Liverpool in all competitions, Salah has raced to 230 goals. He also owns 102 assists for the club. In the ongoing season, Salah has registered 19 goals in all competitions from 24 games. He has provided 15 assists. Salah has amassed 173 goals in the Premier League, including 171 for the Reds. He owns 80 assists, including 79 for Liverpool. In the ongoing Premier League campaign, Salah has 16 goals and 11 assists.

Record

Salah gets past Henry's record

Salah's 171 goals and 79 assists for Liverpool in the Premier League saw him get involved in 250 goals. Salah reached the mark in 267 matches. Notably, this is more than Thierry Henry, who was involved in 249 goals for Arsenal in 258 matches. Wayne Rooney (Manchester United), Ryan Giggs (Manchester United) and Harry Kane (Tottenham) are the other three players with 250-plus goals involvement for a single club in the Premier League.

Home goals

Salah races to 100 Premier League home goals

As per Opta, Salah has raced to 100 home goals in the Premier League. 98 of these goals have come at Anfield for Liverpool. He also scored two for former side Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. Salah is now the eighth player to score 100 home goals in the Premier League. Meanwhile, he is also the 4th-fastest in terms of reaching 100 Premier League home goals (by matches).

Duo

Key Premier League numbers for Gakpo, Mac Allister and Jones

Gakpo scored his side's opener before also assisting Salah. In 73 Premier League games, he owns 19 goals and nine assists for the Reds. This season, he has 4 league goals (A2). Former Brighton man Mac Allister made two assists in the contest. He owns 12 assists in the Premier League from 147 appearances. He opened his assists tally this season. Jones made his 100th Premier League appearance. He owns 10 goals and six assists.

Do you know?

Jones makes these records for Liverpool

As per Opta, Jones is the first Reds player to score in his 100th Premier League appearance for Liverpool since Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in January 2023. He also broke Michael Owen's record to be the youngest player to attain this milestone.